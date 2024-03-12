Nigeria: Senate in Rowdy Session Over N500 Million 'Palliative' for Lawmakers

12 March 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Salau

The Senate has been thrown into a rowdy session following revelation of uneven distribution of federal government's palliatives to senators for onward disbursement to their constituents.

The Red Chamber was debating the allegation by Senator Abdul Ningi, the Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, during an interview with BBC Hausa.

Ningi had claimed that a whopping N3.7 trillion was padded in the 2024 budget, causing an uproar among his fellow senators and sparking intense debates.

The session degenerated further when Senator Jarigbe Jarigbe revealed that some senators were given N500 million as palliatives for their constituents while others got N200 million.

This revelation did not go down well with some senators and shouting match ensued, with the Senate President Godswill Akpabio struggling to restore order in the chamber.

