Nigeria: Senate Slams Three-Month Suspension On Ningi

The Senate has suspended Senator Abdul Ningi for three months over the controversy on the 2023 budget.

Ningi was suspended following his allegation of N3.7 trillion budget padding in an interview with BBC Hausa.

Although he denied some of the claims in the interview during a briefing on Monday, saying he was quoted out of context.

Before Ningi's suspension, angry senators were engaged in a debate on the allegation which threw the Red Chamber into a rowdy session.

But after the rowdy session, the Senator representing Bauchi central was suspended.

