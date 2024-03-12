Nigeria: Senate Slams Three-Month Suspension On Ningi

12 March 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Sallau

The Senate has suspended Senator Abdul Ningi for three months over the controversy on the 2023 budget.

Ningi was suspended following his allegation of N3.7 trillion budget padding in an interview with BBC Hausa.

Although he denied some of the claims in the interview during a briefing on Monday, saying he was quoted out of context.

Before Ningi's suspension, angry senators were engaged in a debate on the allegation which threw the Red Chamber into a rowdy session.

But after the rowdy session, the Senator representing Bauchi central was suspended.

Details later...

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.