Nigeria: Gunmen Invade University Teaching Hospital, Abduct Director, One Other

Gunmen, on Tuesday, attacked the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku Ozalla in Enugu State, Nigeria's South-east.

UNTH is the teaching hospital of the University of Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the attackers, suspected to be kidnappers, abducted a female director and a security officer in the facility.

Some staff members of the hospital told this newspaper that the director was trailed to the premises of the hospital around 9 a.m. on Tuesday by the gunmen, who shot at her SUV vehicle.

One of the staff members, who asked not to be named because she was not authorised to speak on the incident, identified the abducted director as Ngozi Mbah, also a nurse.

She lamented that there is no presence of security operatives around the facility despite being a recognised institution.

"We are still in fear," she said, promising to give details of the attack later.

A video clip showing a Toyota SUV reportedly belonging to the abducted director has been circulating on social media.

"One of our nurses just got abducted now. This is her vehicle," a voice said in the background of the 26-second clip, seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

The clip was uploaded on Facebook at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, told PREMIUM TIMES that he was yet to be briefed on the incident.

Not the first

This is not the first time UNTH would be attacked by gunmen.

Gunmen had, in November 2023, abducted a resident doctor attached to the hospital.

The resident doctor, Orockarrah Orock, would later escape from captivity after a few hours.