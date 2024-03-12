Nigeria: 'We're Aware' - Adeleke Uncovers Plot to Abduct School Children, Attack Farms in Osun

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has uncovered plans to kidnap schoolchildren and disrupt farm activities in the state.

He disclosed that the plot includes disruptions of rural activities with a focus on farmers and farming work.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Tuesday, he said intelligence snippets have revealed the deliberate mobilisation of criminal elements in the rural areas of the state, posing serious concern to the well being of the people.

The report, according to the statement, further revealed that schools are being targeted with abductions and attacks as a way of distracting from the implementation of the safe school initiative and the multi-billion naira infrastructure plan.

He further expressed displeasure with rivalry within the Amotekun corps in the state, saying plans are underway to reform the outfit for effectiveness.

"The Ministry of Education and all education agencies have been ordered to review safety measures in Osun schools in line with the Safe School initiative.

"In specific terms, school principals and heads are expected to clear overgrown school environments and ensure close liaison with the Parents and Teachers Association to secure their school environments.

"We expect the initial report to contain practical and implementable measures to safeguard our farming communities through closer integration and mobilisation of the local hunters and forest rangers.

"I have summoned a meeting of the State Security Council to firm up all plans. I assure our people that I am on top of the situation. We are committed to securing our school, our farm, our society.

"No stone will be left unturned to disrupt plans of enemies of progress to plunge the state into crisis. I urge members of the public to inform security agencies of any unusual movement or activities across the state.

"The Amotekun is to be reorganized to make it a truly efficient force to complement the efforts and operation of the police and other security agencies", it reads.