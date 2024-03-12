Nigeria: Over-Speeding Driver Kills 2 Siblings in Ogun

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), on Monday confirmed that two siblings were crushed to death in an accident at Irewon junction, along Imowo-Ibadan garage road, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The TRACE spokesperson, Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, who disclosed this to newsmen in Abeokuta, the State capital, explained that the accident, which occured at 7:50am involved a Honda Accord car.

He noted that the Honda Accord car marked KJA 394 EE , was on excessive speed, loss control and rammed into two pedestrians from behind (male and female siblings).

According to eyewitness account, the Honda car driver was on excessive speed and could not control the vehicle while approaching the bend on the axis, thereby rammed into two siblings from behind.

"Two confirmed dead pedestrians (male and female siblings) were deposited at Ijebu Ode General Hospital Mortuary.

"Honda Accord car towed to Police station, Obalende, Ijebu Ode, for further investigation.

"Driver of the car arrested by Police from Obalende Division, Ijebu Ode.

"Angry youths who hitherto blocked the entire Imowo-Ibadan garage road, were chased away from the road by Police and Nigerian Army.

"The driver of the Honda car was driving excessively before the vehicle lost control and rammed into the children who were walking by the road side, backing traffic, killing them on the spot.

"But for the intervention of TRACE, the Army and Police, the driver would have been lynched, the vehicle burnt with the likelihood of mayhem following," he said.

Akinbiyi commiserated with the family of the deceased while urging drivers to avoid excessive speed.

He also urged pedestrians to avoid backing traffic while walking by the roadside, saying they should face oncoming traffic to avert danger.