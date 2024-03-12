Nigeria: Sokoto Expends N6.7 Bn As Ramadan Package

Sokoto state government has expended 6.7 billion naira for the provision of Ramadan packages to the people of the state.

The state Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto disclosed this on Monday at the flagoff ceremony held at Government house for the distribution of the assorted grains, textile materials and other packages worth 6.7 billion naira to citizens of the state.

Governor further stated that, over eighteen thousand beneficiaries would be covered before the end of the exercise.

He said out of the total amount, 900 million naira would be expended for the procurement of the assorted grains and textile materials to be shared among orphans and other vulnerable across the 23 local government areas of the state.

He said this year the state government would spend 800 million naira for the established Ramadan feeding centers across the state, adding that

all the 244 political wards in the state would covered during the program.

He said the state government in its magnanimity also established 26 additional Ramadan feeding centers across the state specially for the physically challenge for them to have a sense of belonging.

According to the Governor, the remaining part of the money earmarked would be used for payment of half salary gift to all categories of civil servants and Pensioners in the state.

"My administration is very much concerned with the current hardship people are battling with, especially at this very critical moment of the year."

"Considering the condition our people found themselves, especially in this trying moment where many people were affected by Banditry, kidnapping and other man made disasters, efforts will be intensified to bring succour to all and sundry by the state government.

"We will continue to assist our people with whatever comes our way to cushion the biting economic conditions which greatly affect the poor, less privileged and other vulnerable groups. My administration would not turn a blind eye."

"We are not unmindful of the yearnings of our people. It is therefore against this backdrop that we deemed it fit to intervene in order to bring succour to the poor and the less privileged ones", he explained.

The auspicious event was witnessed by the former governor of old Sokoto state Malam Yahaya Abdulkareem, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko , his eminence the Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar III, traditional rulers and members of the state executive council among others.