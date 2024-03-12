Ghana: Works and Housing Minister Directs Expedited Drainage Works to Mitigate Flooding Ahead of Rainy Season

The Minister for Works and Housing, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has directed the Ghana Hydrological Authority to accelerate drainage works across the country to combat the potential risk of flooding during the impending rainy season.

This directive aims to minimize the impact of heavy rains on flood-prone communities throughout the nation.

During an inspection tour on Saturday, the Minister oversaw ongoing dredging works on the Odaw River Basin and flood mitigation measures being implemented in several communities, including Alogboshie, Kasoa-Iron City, Weija, and surrounding areas.

Accompanied by key officials from the Ministry and its Agencies, including Dr Kwadwo Ohene Sarfoh, Project Coordinator at GARID, and Dr John Kisi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Hydrological Authority, the Minister inspected the progress of various drainage projects in Accra.

Emphasizing the urgency of the matter, Mr Oppong Nkrumah stated "For us, one of the key things is the speed of work. We want to be clear that our contractors need to ensure that they deliver on time or sometimes as quickly as possible ahead of schedule."

These initiatives, under the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) and the Ghana Hydrological Authority, aim to address perennial flooding issues, particularly in the capital city.

During the inspection, dredging works on the Odaw River had been underway for about two weeks, with Dredge Masters tasked with removing solid waste materials along a 10-kilometer stretch of the river.

In addition to dredging works, the construction of storm drains is underway in various communities as part of GARID's Community Upgrade Programme.

These projects, including the construction of storm drains, improvement of access roads, expansion of water supply, and provision of streetlights, aim to enhance resilience to flooding and improve overall infrastructure in beneficiary communities.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah's inspection tour also included visits to ongoing construction sites in communities such as Alogboshie, Kasoa-Iron City, and Weija, where storm drains are being constructed to accommodate floodwaters and prevent erosion caused by runoff from mountainous areas.

Emphasizing the importance of engagement with affected persons, the Minister stressed the need for adequate compensation for those impacted by the ongoing construction works, ensuring that no one is rendered homeless without proper compensation.

The Minister further called on beneficiary Assemblies to take responsibility for the regular maintenance of the drainage systems once completed.

He highlighted the need to regularly desilt the drains to ensure the investment's worthwhile impact and urged the Assemblies to maintain and improve drainage infrastructure for the safety and well-being of residents within the Municipalities.

To facilitate this, the Minister stated that the Ministry would initiate the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the local assemblies, ensuring the regular maintenance of the drains and fostering a collaborative effort to mitigate the risks of flooding and safeguard communities.