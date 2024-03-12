Nigeria: Outrage As Driver Kills Siblings in Ogun

11 March 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

There was outrage on Monday as two siblings were reportedly killed in an accident at Irewon junction along Imowo-Ibadan garage road, Ijebu Ode in Ogun State.

The Spokesman of Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed this to newsmen in Abeokuta, on Monday.

Akinbiyi explained that the accident which occured at 7:50am involved a Honda Accord car.

He said that the driver of the Honda Accord Car marked KJA 394 EE, was speeding, lost control and rammed into two pedestrians from behind.

"According to eyewitnesses, the Honda car driver was speeding and could not control the vehicle while approaching the bend on the axis, thereby ramming into two siblings from behind.

"Two confirmed dead pedestrians (male and female siblings) were deposited at Ijebu Ode General Hospital Mortuary. The Honda Accord was car towed to the police station, Obalende, Ijebu Ode, for further investigation," he said.

Akinbiyi said the driver was also arrested by the police.

The TRACE spokesman said some youths later blocked the entire Imowo-Ibadan garage road to express their anger over the incident.

He, however, said the youths were chased away from the road by the police and the Nigerian Army.

Akinbiyi commiserated with the family of the deceased while urging drivers to avoid speeding.

He also urged pedestrians to avoid backing traffic while walking by the roadside, rather they should face traffic to avert danger.

