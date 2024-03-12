Nigeria: Court Sentences Man to Death for Armed Robbery, Conspiracy

A 30-year-old man, Bello Abduquadril, has been sentenced to death by hanging by a High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti over armed robbery.

The convict, who was standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and armed robbery was arraigned before Justice Olalekan Olatawura on March 8, 2023.

Abdulquadril and other at large, according to the charge, on March 22, 2023 at Ado-Ekiti within the jurisdiction of the court, conspired to commit the offence of armed robbery and on the same date, time and place robbed one Taiwo Owolabi of his phone and Jincheng Lady Motorcycle while armed with offensive weapons, to wit, gun and cutlass at the time of the robbery.

Prosecution said the offences contravened Sections 314 and 312 (2)(a) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

The victim, in his evidence before the court said, "myself and my brother were on our Lady Bike with registration GED 933 QD, going home on that day, on our way, we suddenly saw two men on Bajaj motorcycle, they blocked us and immediately, brought out a gun and cutlass. They beat us with the cutlass and threatened to kill us if we fail to cooperate. Thereafter, they dispossessed me of my phone and the Lady Bike and ran away with it, we went to report the case at Amotekuns office.

"On the second day, I received a call from Iyara Police Station in Kogi State to come there with my phone and motorcycle receipts, I went to the Police Headquarters in Ado-Ekiti to inform them, they made all necessary arrangement and left for Kogi State, after documentation and verification of the receipts, the phone, the motorcycle and the suspect were released to the policemen from Ekiti," he concluded.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The prosecutor, Adeola Johnson called three witnesses and tendered the defendant's statements, motorcycle particulars, receipts, search warrant among others as exhibit to proof his case.

The defendant who called no witness spoke through his counsel E.K. Adetifa who pleaded to court to temper justice with mercy.

In his judgment, Justice Olatawura said, "the prosecution having established that both of them participated in the crime, it can be rightly inferred, and I so hold that there was a common intention and a meeting of minds between the defendant and accomplice at large to commit armed robbery.

"I am therefore satisfied that the prosecution has proven beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant conspired with another person to commit the offence.

"Consequent upon the foregoing the defendant is found guilty of the offences of conspiracy and armed robbery as charged.

"On conspiracy, the defendant is sentenced to 7 years imprisonment and in Count 2 (Armed Robbery) the sentence of the count upon you is that you be hanged by the neck until you be dead and may God have mercy on your soul," the Judge ruled.