Nigeria: Tinubu, IBB in Closed-Door Meeting in Niger

11 March 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abu Nmodu

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, visited the former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd), where they both discussed state of the nation.

Tinubu had left the venue of the inauguration of the agric mechanisation revolution project executed by Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago in Minna, Niger State capital, straight for the hilltop residence of the former military leader in p the state capital city.

Tinubu had visited Niger State on Monday for a one-day working visit to commission the remodelled terminal of the Minna Airport now renamed Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, among other engagements.

LEADERSHIP findings revealed that President Tinubu visited and spent over one hour discussing issues bordering on the current situation in the country with General Babagida, who was Nigeria's military president between 1985 and 1993.

It was learnt that only the Niger State governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, was present at the closed-door meeting involving the duo.

Former President Babangida, it was learnt, "offered him (Tinubu) advice as a statesman and stressed the need to urgently work his talk."

It was learnt that he advised that all programmes of the government should be targeted at the common man and promised to make his door open anytime to all leaders but insisted on maintaining the unity of the country.

