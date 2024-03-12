Nigeria: Kogi PDP Mourns Gabriel Aduku, Designer of Party's Logo

11 March 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ayobami Omole

The Kogi State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has mourned the demise of Chief Gabriel Aduku, the designer of the party's logo, who died in the Unites States of America on Monday at the age of 80.

In a statement by the State Chairman, Sen. Danjuma Laar and made available by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Chief Dayo Akande, the PDP described the late politician as one of the finest that the Igala Nation has produced.

The statement reads in part "We received the news of the death of our father and elder stateman with a heavy heart. Sadly He left when we needed his wise counsels most.

"Surely we have lost one of our founding fathers whom we always run to when we need the counsel of an elder. We cannot forget his huge sacrifice and contributions to our party PDP, Igala Nation, Kogi State and Nigeria as a whole," the PDP said.

Sympathizing with the family, friends and the entire Igala land over the passing of the party's chieftain, the PDP prayed that God should grant the deceased eternal rest.

Aduku who was the immediate past Chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum, was also a former President of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA).

Chief Aduku was born on Thursday 3rd February 1944 in Anyigba, Dekina LGA of Kogi State to the family of Aduku Aguye Aga of the Ameh Ohiga clan.

Architect Gabriel Yakubu Aduku holds the Igala title of Amana Ogohi 1 by the Ata of Igala Kingdom.

He was a foundation member of the Peoples Democratic Party and was credited for designing the party's logo in 1998.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.