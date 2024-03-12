Nigeria: Delta Nurses Hail Gov Oborevwori Over 'Liberation From Age-Long Bondage'

Nurses under the aegis of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, (NANNM), on Monday commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State for liberating them from age-long bondage.

The nurses gave the commendation while paying the governor a "Thank you" solidarity march for resolving their "years of bondage" under the leadership of the former Director of Nursing Services, Mrs Gloria Igumbor.

Satisfied with the Governor's position on their matter, the nurses pledged to use their privileged positions to ensure sustained health and wellness of Deltans.

Bearing different placards with various inscriptions such as "Delta Nurses say thank you", "Thank you, our Governor for restoring the hope of Nurses", "Victory for Nurses will better the health of Deltans", among others, the nurses commended Governor Oborevwori for ending the age-long oppression affecting nurses in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the nurses, NANNM Public Relations Officer in the state, Comrade Julie Eto, said they embarked on the march to thank the Governor and all the stakeholders involved in redeeming nurses in Delta State.

"We call it victory because the nurses in Delta State had been in bondage for many years and now, we have been liberated. Delta State nurses are just vessels standing in for God to treat," they said.

They described Governor Oborevwori as a leader who epitomises justice in leadership.

"The Governor was taken to court and came back victorious and he asked if there was any injustice in Delta State, and he did the same thing that was done for him in court. Within 24 hours, he mediated and we got the victory," he said

Responding, Governor Oborevwori assured the nurses of his commitment to ensuring justice in all sectors of the state.

The Governor who spoke through the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, urged them to use the opportunity of their liberation to commit themselves further to the job to ensure that more lives were saved in hospitals across the state.