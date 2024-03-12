Nigeria: Suspected 'Yahoo-Yahoo' Boy Crushes Two Pupils to Death in Ogun

A suspected internet fraudster popularly referred to as "Yahoo-yahoo" boy, ridding in an Honda Saloon car on Monday morning, crushed two primary school pupils to death in Ijebu - Ode township of Ogun State.

The incident occurred around 7:50a.m. at Irewon Junction, along the Imowo-Ibadan Garage Road of Ijebu Ode township when the pupils, who are siblings were trekking to their school.

Source who witnessed the sad occurrence, told LEADERSHIP that the suspected "yahoo" boy, said to be a popular celebrity and is notoriously known in the area for reckless driving, rode in his Honda Saloon car marked: KJA 394 EE and rammed over the pupils from the rear which resulted in their instant death.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the accident, attributed the cause to overspending and dangerous driving.

Akinbiyi said "the Honda car driver over sped and could not control the vehicle while approaching the bend on the axis, thereby rammed into two pedestrians from behind (Male & female siblings)".

The development, which infuriated passersby and other resident of the area however, attracted mammoth crowd, particularly the youths of the area who, after vandalizing the car, also wanted to set it ablaze.

The angry youths also blocked the entire Imowo-Ibadan Garage Road, thereby bringing the vehicular movement in the entire Ijebu Ode township to a halt.

It however, took the intervention of the combined security operatives, which included the Army personnel, the police from the Ijebu Ode Divisional Headquarters and TRACE operatives to disperse the angry crowd with minimum force, thereby preventing the car from being set ablaze.

Akinbiyi however, informed LEADERSHIP that the driver of the car has been arrested and currently being detained at the Obalende Police Divisional Headquarters in Ijebu Ode, while corpses of the pupils were also evacuated to the morgue of the State Hospital in Ijebu Ode.