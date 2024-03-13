Nigeria: Many Kidnapped in Fresh Mass Abduction in Kaduna

A resident, Dauda Kajuru, said the kidnappers stormed the community in large numbers, shooting indiscriminately as they abducted residents

At least 61 people were reportedly abducted as terrorists attacked Buda, a community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on Monday.

Residents of the area told PUNCH Newspaper that the latest mass abduction incident happened late Monday night at about 11:45 p.m.

A resident, Dauda Kajuru, said the kidnappers stormed the community in large numbers, shooting indiscriminately as they abducted residents.

"What happened yesterday was terrifying. The bandits came intending to abduct scores of people that'll outnumber that of school pupils in Kuriga Village of Chikun Local Government Area, but the swift response of soldiers who were not more than 2 kilometres away from Kajuru curtailed the number.

"My siblings were part of those abducted yesterday and based on the information available as of this morning, the bandits with their victims are yet to get to their destination," Mr Kajuru was quoted by the newspaper.

He said the terrorists operated unchallenged because of the removal of an army commander popular known as (Tega) serving in the area. He said terrorist activities resumed around the Kajuru local council after the army officer was posted out.

Another resident, Lawal Abdullahi, whose wife was among the victims, also confirmed that 61 people were abducted in the late-night incident.

Mr Abdullahi said the victims in the Monday attack included women, children and a nursing mother.

The attack came days after terrorists invaded a public school in Kuriga and abducted over 287 schoolchildren in the same state.

The victims of the attack on Kuriga are still with their abductors in the forest.

The Kaduna State Government is yet to speak on the latest incident.

The phone number of the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, did not connect Thursday afternoon when PREMIUM TIMES tried to have him comment on the development.

Also, the police spokesperson in the state, Mansir Hassan, could not be reached on the phone.