Africa: Ghana, South Africa Formalise Multi-Sectoral Engagements At Bi-National Commission

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has on behalf of the government and people of Ghana formalized engagements on education, health and mining under the Bi-National Commission.

The agreements and understandings reached, according to the President, will undoubtedly, open up for collaborative efforts that will benefit not only Ghana and South Africa, but also the wider African continent.

Delivering his closing remarks, he said, the two countries "have explored opportunities to hold political consultations in order to exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, bolster trade and investment, advance transport exchanges and technological innovations, and address issues of mutual concern."

"One remarkable achievement is the implementation of the Agreement on Visa Waiver for holders of ordinary passports. The diversity of our discussions is a testament to the breadth of our relationship and the potential for mutual growth that lies ahead, he told the gathering of Ministers and high-level representatives of both countries.

He further disclosed that, the two countries have identified new areas for co-operation where our countries can leverage their respective strengths to drive innovation, economic development, and sustainable growth. By continuously working together, we can unlock new opportunities that benefit our citizens, create jobs, and contribute to the overall prosperity of our continent.

Whilst welcoming the progress made so far by the respective implementation committees, he acknowledged the need for more work to be done in finalising outstanding Memoranda of Understanding and Agreements, as well as implementation of the signed ones.

Hoping on the essence of continued solidarity, he urged the sustained spirit of collaboration and partnership that has defined the meetings throughout and the "shared commitment to prosperity, security and mutual respect to guide our efforts towards a bright future for generations to come."

It will be recalled that since the Inaugural Session of the Bi-National Commission, in December 2021, the two countries have made remarkable strides towards the attainment of the objectives we have set for ourselves.

Notable amongst these achievements are the signing of the Agreement on Co-operation in the Field of Agriculture, with initial contacts being made on the Joint Implementation Committee between the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

Additionally, the Letter of Intent on Gender Related Matters which was also signed during the period, has progressed to a Memorandum of Understanding, and was part of the MoUs signed today.

He stated in his opening remarks that with co-operation between the two countries growing steadily, "new Position Papers and draft Memoranda of Understanding have been submitted by the Narcotics Control Commission, the Ghana Shippers Authority, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, as well as the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development" and are under serious consideration by the South African counterparts.