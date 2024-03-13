Mozambique: Severe Storm May Affect 525,000 People in Southern Mozambique

Maputo — The severe tropical storm "Filipo', which is expected to hit southern Mozambique over the next 72 hours, could affect at least 525,000 people, according to the country's relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGD).

It is feared that the storm may hit 856 schools and 145 health facilities in Inhambane, Gaza, and Maputo city and province.

According to INGD spokesperson Paulo Tomás, who was speaking to reporters on Monday, in Maputo, at the end of a meeting of the Technical Council for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (CTGRD), the phenomenon entered the Mozambique Channel on Sunday night, on a course that would take it to Maputo, Gaza, Inhambane and part of the central province of Sofala.

"The storm had lost almost all its strength, but it has intensified again', Tomas said.

The National Meteorology Institute (INAM) is predicting strong winds that could reach 90 to 120 kilometers per hour, which may agitate the state of the sea, generating waves up to six metres high and rainfall of between 100 and 200 millimeters in 24 hours, with flooding expected in some areas, he said.

Tomás warned that the rain may flood 120,000 hectares of agricultural land in the southern region, and damage bridges and access roads.

For this reason, the CTGRD has activated the provincial Emergency Operation Centers (COE) and the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Committees.

It also decided to pre-position search and rescue resources and teams in Inhambane, Gaza and Sofala province, as well as emergency kits to support vulnerable communities.

The Council also decided to identify and prepare safe places to temporarily accommodate people and evacuation routes.