Zimbabwe: Storm Filipo Brings Relief

Moisture being drawn into the country from the north due to tropical storm Filipo resulted in thunderstorms in the Mashonaland provinces yesterday, with Guruve receiving the highest rainfall of 36mm and the rest 15mm.

In a weather update yesterday, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) said districts in the eastern parts of the country such as Chipinge, Chiredzi and Chimanimani were also expected to have localised heavier downpours of above 30mm today, again due to tropical storm Filipo, which is coming from Mozambique.

"Given the current trajectory which can be exemplified to that of Tropical Cyclone Freddy, the effects of the storm (strong winds, cloudy conditions and moderate rains) are slowly encroaching the extreme south-eastern parts of the country and might only affect those parts," said the MSD.

In Masvingo, Manicaland and Matabeleland South provinces, windy conditions are expected.

In Harare Metropolitan and all Mashonaland provinces, partly cloudy and mild conditions are expected at first, becoming cloudy in places with isolated thundershowers.

Yesterday evening, some parts of the country such as Kotwa in Mashonaland East and Jerera in Masvingo, received light showers.

Tropical storm Filipo is not expected to affect Zimbabwe much, with cyclone trackers showing its path affecting a section of Mozambique before it heads back into the Indian Ocean.