Zimbabwe: Storm Filipo Brings Relief

© UNICEF/Alfredo Zuniga
(file photo).
12 March 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Precious Manomano

Moisture being drawn into the country from the north due to tropical storm Filipo resulted in thunderstorms in the Mashonaland provinces yesterday, with Guruve receiving the highest rainfall of 36mm and the rest 15mm.

In a weather update yesterday, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) said districts in the eastern parts of the country such as Chipinge, Chiredzi and Chimanimani were also expected to have localised heavier downpours of above 30mm today, again due to tropical storm Filipo, which is coming from Mozambique.

"Given the current trajectory which can be exemplified to that of Tropical Cyclone Freddy, the effects of the storm (strong winds, cloudy conditions and moderate rains) are slowly encroaching the extreme south-eastern parts of the country and might only affect those parts," said the MSD.

In Masvingo, Manicaland and Matabeleland South provinces, windy conditions are expected.

In Harare Metropolitan and all Mashonaland provinces, partly cloudy and mild conditions are expected at first, becoming cloudy in places with isolated thundershowers.

Yesterday evening, some parts of the country such as Kotwa in Mashonaland East and Jerera in Masvingo, received light showers.

Tropical storm Filipo is not expected to affect Zimbabwe much, with cyclone trackers showing its path affecting a section of Mozambique before it heads back into the Indian Ocean.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.