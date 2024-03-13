Ghana: Not in My Name. Mr President Do Not Sign This Bigoted LGBTQ Bill

opinion

The current LGBTQ Bill passed by Ghana's Parliament is one of the harshest of its kind in Africa. It criminalizes all activities of the LGBTQ community in Ghana and just the mere promotion of the rights of the LGBTQ community can lead to 10 years imprisonment.

I do not intend to discuss the contents of the LGBTQ Bill as most Ghanaians have decided on the outcome already. My concerns are about the tone of the debate which has created fear and panic among the LGBTQ Community in Ghana and also "straight" individuals who oppose the passing of the Bill.

PERSONAL STATEMENT

I want to be clear, categoric and unambiguous. I am not gay, neither do I believe in gay/lesbian marriage. That is my personal choice. However, one cannot stay silent when Ghanaians from all walks of life descend into extreme venom, hatred, spewing out unspeakable bigoted language about the LGBTQ community. Some religious, political, educational, media figures have described the LGBTQ+ community as unholy, unbiblical, unAfrican, abnormal, filthy and undeserving God's Mercy and Compassion.

The hate, and venom being spewed out by the "hang them high" populace of Ghana is a total and utter disgrace. It reminds me of the writings of the British imperialist Rudyard Kipling. In his poem "The White Man's Burden", Mr Kipling used words such as 'half-devil and half child' to refer to the conquered black people on the Philippine Islands. Mr Kipling was wrong in his description of black people as equally my country folks are wrong to use emotional, uncharitable, unChristian and un-Islamic words to describe homosexuals.

BANDWAGON

What is my beef? Why am I concerned about a Bill that would have no physical, emotional or sociological impact on me? Readers may ask- are you homosexual? The simple answer is first, there is no law on our statues which requires me to reveal my sexual orientation. Second, as a Ghanaian, I have every right to express my views on topics bothering on national identity and cohesiveness.Pastor Niemoeller, a victim of the Nazi Holocaust got it right when he said:

"First they came for the Jews and I did not speak out - because I was not a Jew; then they came for the communist and I did not speak out - because I was not a communist; then they came for the trade unionist and I did not speak out- because I was not a trade unionist; then they came for me -and there was no one left to speak for me.

ALL FORMS OF DISCCRIMINATION IS EVIL

Let us be clear on one fundamental principle, Discrimination on any grounds is evil and morally wrong. Prejudice and discrimination must be opposed by all progressive people. Every human being deserves to be treated equally without regard to race, creed, colour, national identity or sexual orientation. The short story of Mr Bicks from Alabama illustrates the folly of prejudice and discrimination. Mr Tony Bicks served in the US army during the Second World War in Alabama.

He was fighting the Nazis to ensure that his children and grandchildren and all Americans both black and white would inherit a free world-a world free of prejudice, hate and bigotry. One night Mr Bicks went to a military bar in Alabama to buy a pint of lager and was told he cannot be served because of his colour. The "bitterest pint" of all was that, there were German prisoners of war being served beer. What was Mr Bicks' crime? He was black.

ROLE OF RELIGION IN GAY BASHING

It is quiet ironic, interesting and sad that the majority of Africans turn to the "Bible" as their source of inspirational and justifiable hate for the LGBTQ+ community.Maybe, our African brothers and sisters need reminding of a very basic truth- Majority of Europeans at the time of the slave trade perceived and genuinely believed that our ancestors were "primitive and sub-human people" and were only fit to be enslaved.

Infact, some prominent preachers at the time quoted the scriptures to justify their actions. Ironically, the wealth of many churches was accumulated on the sweat of black slave labour. I am, an ordinary person who passionately believes in the compassionate nature of our Lord Jesus Christ. The selective quotation of the Bible to justify hatred for another human being based on his/her sexual orientation is abhorrent, vile and contemptible.

Whereas, religion cannot be blamed for all the ills of society, there is empirical and strong anecdotal evidence to prove that religion in general has a strong effect on people having gay- negative attitudes. There are particular features in Christian and Muslim, theology, institutions and practices that foster anti- homosexual beliefs and actions including gay bashing.

CULTURAL BELIEFS

As a Ghanaian, I was brought up with the same cultural values as all the gay bashers. I am fully aware that the majority of Ghanaians have strong religious beliefs buttressed by a cultural identity that disapproves of homosexuality. For example, my late grandmother never believed that it existed. Grandma actually believed the "guys with feminine attributes in Nkawie were "Kwasi Besia"- Bless Her Soul

I have no issue with the teaching/interpretation of the Holy Books by some religious leaders or any individual disagreeing and disapproving with the sexual orientation of homosexuals on religious, cultural and moral grounds. That is their legitimate and democratic right. The problem arises when "democratic disagreements" turn into stigmatisation and downright prejudicial acts.

COLLECTIVE RESPONSIBILITY

When Martin Luther King made his powerful speech, I had a dream his aim and goal was those of the original civil rights movement advocates. He was arguing for laws which were 'colour-blind'. He believed that no one should be judged by the colour of his skin and that opportunities should be opened to all. Equally, no one should be judged by his sexual preference.

As individuals, we must have a substantial change in attitudes and the church in particular must start preaching tolerance, forgiveness and compassion. The church must take a lead in stopping the stigmatisation of homosexuality and learn to use "Christian language and terminology" in their description of homosexuals. In the end, "no one is without sin".

Second, young people must be taught to effectively tackle issues of homophobia and address prejudicial attitudes and discrimination.

Third, the Government must enact a law that makes incitement to hatred and discrimination on all grounds illegal and a criminal act. It must pass progressive legislation that protects the rights of lesbians and gay people and that decriminalise homosexuality. The LGBTQ+ law which has been passed by our parliament is offensive, draconian, unfair, bigoted and must not be signed into Law by the President.

Fourth, the Press must act as the fourth estate. It must not publish speeches and statements that are clearly prejudicial, discriminatory, and offensive and which may lead to hate crimes.

ISSUES THAT REALLY MATTER

In concluding, l wish African religious leaders would start re-focusing, by: taking up arms against the corrupt and bankrupt leaders that siphon millions of our hard-earned foreign currencies meant for the poor and advocating and implementing policies that will eliminate the extreme poverty that exists in most African countries.

I pray day and night that our leaders will promote, campaign and implement policies and programmes that eliminate child labour, and actualise the rights of women and the disabled. I hope hypocritical religious leaders would wage a moral war against members of their fraternity for stealing from the poor and getting rich on the back of the wretched and dispossessed.

I have a dream that one day African preachers, would start preaching about the gospel which liberates the poor and empowers the millions of people living in the shanty towns and finally, and address the wanton greed of our selfish leaders who exploit the poor.

I pray that all progressive elements in Ghana and on the sub-Continent would have the courage, compassion, God's Love and Mercy to work together in creating a society that is free of prejudice, hate and discrimination.

I pray that one fine day the future generations of Africans all over the continent will not hide behind this phantom umbrella of "African- cultural identity" to create havoc and mayhem among the homosexual community in Africa. There is nothing unique or African, about gay-bashing.

I am an African and I fully support the democratic rights of homosexuals. Africans including religious leaders have no monopoly over moral issues- far from it. Mr President leave a Legacy of Love, Compassion and Empathy - DO NOT SIGN THIS BIGOTED LGBTQ BILL