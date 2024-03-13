Lesotho to Host Africa Economic Summit

Lesotho is poised to host the Africa Vision Agenda 2050 Summit (AVA2050) aimed at finding means and ways of uplifting the continent's economy.

Hosted by VisionAfric, the summit will discuss how to uplift the continent in key economic segments such as manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare and education among others.

It is scheduled to run from 1 to 3 May 2024 at the 'Manthabiseng Convention Centre in Maseru.

VisionAfric is a non-profit organisation dedicated to Africa's long-term development and prosperity. VisionAfric aims to address challenges, unlock opportunities, and build a brighter future for Africa and its people through strategic initiatives and partnerships.

The Africa Vision Agenda 2050 Summit is described by its organisers as an "extraordinary gathering of Africa's foremost leaders, innovators, and catalysts for change".

It is expected to ignite transformative momentum across the continent under the theme, "Unifying Africa for innovation and economic growth".

"Through dynamic discussions, interactive workshops, and strategic networking, participants will focus on pivotal pillars such as manufacturing, infrastructure, education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability," the VisionAfric founder and Global Executive Chairperson, Favour Ayodele, said in a statement this week.

"The Africa Vision Agenda 2050 Summit marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards a prosperous and unified Africa

"AVA2050 is therefore a rallying call for stakeholders across the continent to co-create actionable strategies that propel Africa towards shared prosperity and dignity by 2050, in line with the continent's ambitions for inclusive and integrated economic growth.

He added: "This groundbreaking event is not just about dialogue, it is a celebration of Africa's progress and potential and will showcase innovative projects to spotlighting entrepreneurial excellence, the summit will spotlight Africa's vibrant spirit and its global leadership in innovation and entrepreneurship.

"Africa's true strength lies in its people - their resilience, ingenuity, and entrepreneurial drive, and it is through collaboration and innovation that we can unlock boundless opportunities, overcome challenges, and build a future where every African thrives," Dr Ayodele said.