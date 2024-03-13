Lesotho: SLB Launches Lending Drive

...to help clients achieve their dreams

Standard Lesotho Bank (SLB) this week launched another cycle of its Lending Campaign aimed at making it easy for clients to access loans from the bank.

The bank said the campaign was testament to its commitment to serve its clients better and creating value intended to help them realize their dreams.

SLB Head: Personal Markets, Teboho Sello, said SLB was a market leader that was continuously challenged to add value and change the lives of its clients. He spoke at the Lending Campaign's launch at Lancers Inn in Maseru on Tuesday. Mr Sello said they were constantly honing their solutions and incentives framework geared towards making life easy for their customers.

"Our lending solutions indicate that we fully comprehend the needs of our customers and the requirements needed to make them enjoy what SLB has to offer. We are always thinking of ways in which we can create value for clients and help them build a better future for themselves and their loved ones...," Mr Sello said.

"Client experience is the heart of SLB vision. We believe our lending solutions address the challenges of today's customer by making it even easier for them to achieve their dreams for a better life," Mr Sello said.

He said they were thrilled that the 2023 Lending Campaign was successful saying it left a lasting impact on individuals and businesses, fostering financial empowerment and community development.

"The Lending Campaign, which spanned from May to August 2023, disbursed a staggering M5.6 million in cashback incentive to hundreds of clients after they took up loans during the campaign period, providing a much-needed boost to their financial aspirations."

He said they offer unsecured personal loans, vehicle, asset finance and home loans. SLB was also the only bank that offered digital loans on customers' digital gadgets. Customers can get an instant loan at the click of a button, he said.

This, he said, was one way that had radically transformed their loan experience for their customers as it had made banking more convenient.

"These are the fastest loans which can be disbursed because they are pre-approved by our smart digital systems based on the good account conduct of our customers. Our digital loans can be disbursed within seconds.

"Our loans have many benefits, and one such benefit embedded on our unsecured personal loan is insurance. This insurance enables your loan instalments to be paid on your behalf for up to a maximum of 6 monthly instalments while you are still looking for another job.

"We also offer compensation in the case of permanent disability and in the case of death. We will give the client's family a funeral compensation up to the maximum of M50 000 to cater for funeral expenses."

He encouraged clients to pay their loans well, as expected, to get a return of a portion of their loan insurance premiums through the insurance cash back incentive.

"Moreover, as we are launching this campaign today, we are thrilled to announce that there are amazing prizes to be won in competitions in this lending campaign,".

"Customers who will take any of our three loan types being Unsecured Personal Loan, Home Loan or VAF loan will enter a draw and stand a chance to win one of five (5) cash prizes of M20 000 each. The minimum loan amounts for UPL, VAF and HL is M150 000, M500,000 and M1 million respectively. We have customers that won these prices last year."