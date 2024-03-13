Lesotho: Mahlala and Nul Join Hands to Improve Education

Businessman, Bothata Mahlala, has through his foundation, inked a deal with the National University of Lesotho to enhance the education sector by establishing a quality assurance center at the university.

The Bothata Mahlala Development Foundation (BMDF) and the NUL's Faculty of Education said the quality assurance center would ensure that university students were fully trained to become relevant to industrial needs and to become business leaders after leaving the institution. Both parties will form a board to oversee the work of the quality assurance hub.

According to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by BMDF and NUL this week, the BMDF will finance the acquisition of necessary equipment for the hub as well as cover operational expenses. NUL will, on the other hand, provide land and expertise, training and research materials for the students.

The project is being implemented under the theme 'striving for excellence in education'.

The BMDF was established last year to primarily help less privileged children from all corners of Lesotho to access educational opportunities.

Speaking at the event, Mr Mahlala said his zeal to help vulnerable children was brought about by his own poor background.

"Usually, I like to narrate my story of how I had to go to school with soleless shoes as a result of poverty and I used boxes to form soles of shoes so I could walk to school without hurting my feet," Mr Mahlala said.

He had thus formed the BMDF to help poor children and to enhance the quality of education by providing the necessary care and support to the education fraternity.

He said the plan was for his Foundation to become a long-term partner to the university and provide necessary inputs towards helping students reach their educational goals.

"We commit that we shall provide all necessary inputs so that the quality of education in this university can improve. We want to make a change in the school so that it doesn't remain the same and it transforms the future of our children," he said.

For his part, NUL's Pro Vice Chancellor, Kananelo Mosito, said the signing of the MOU signified commitment to achieving excellence in education.

"This project holds immense potential to shape the future of our education and career development," Dr Mosito said.

"Let us embrace the collaboration with enthusiasm and dedication knowing our efforts today will shape a brighter tomorrow for future generations."