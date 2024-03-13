Nigeria: Ramadan Cup - Company Hosts Maiden Football Tourney in Kano

13 March 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Salim Umar Ibrahim, Kano

As the holy month of Ramadan sets in, Nigeria's popular custard brand, Checkers Custard has hosted a maiden football tournament in the ancient city of Kano.

The football tournament which took place at the Kano Pillars Stadium had in attendance, football fans, teeming supporters, dignitaries and well-wishers; with the final playing host to special guest and Kannywood's A-list thespian, Ali Nuhu.

Speaking, the Regional Sales Manager for the brand, Ratheesh Nambiar thanked members of the organizing committee and said the company was committed to promoting sports in the country.

He pledged that the company will continue to bring great nourishment to Nigerians and will be doing their best to host such tournaments every year as he wished all Muslims Ramadan Kareem.

Kano Pillars Stadium witnessed a huge turnout of spectators for the final match between Hazaf Mini and Musa Baba teams.

The two teams had proved their mettle over the six days of exciting and entertaining football.

A good number of players that participated in the final of the tournament were professional footballers who made the experience greatly rewarding for all as the match was keenly contested by both sides.

Hazaf Mini, a team on a winning streak defeated their counterparts 5-3.

The victorious team, Hazaf Mini went home with a cash prize of N500,000 while the runners up Musa Baba team received N250,000 consolation prize.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.