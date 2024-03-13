Nigeria: Benue to Establish Own Electricity Company

13 March 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hope Abah, Makurdi

The Benue state government has concluded arrangements to establish its own electricity company to boost socio-economic development in the state.

The idea of the electricity company was conceived by the Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC) following the federal government's recent accentuation to a bill granting state governments access to own and manage their electricity companies.

Managing Director of BIPC, Raymond Asemakaha, who made this known at a meeting with a delegation of Remedy Earth at BIPC corporate headquarters in Makurdi, requested the electricity company to set up a pilot plant in the state.

Asemakaha stressed the need for the state to own a power generation plant that would transform its economic activities.

Earlier, the Remedy Earth delegation led by its regional head, Africa, Peace Obichere, assured that the company was ready to execute the pilot plant for BIPC within nine months.

