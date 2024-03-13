Nigeria: Troops Raid Bandits' Den, Rescue 5 Victims in FCT

Troops have rescued five of the six remaining abducted victims at Kawu in Bwari Area Council of the FCT who were held captive by bandits.

City & Crime had reported that bandits on December 26, 2023, invaded Kawu and whisked away 23 persons, including the son of the district head of the area.

It was gathered that 17 of the victims including a female staff nurse were released a month ago, after ransom and two motorcycles were presented to the abductors.

Confirming the rescue of the five victims through telephone on Monday, a relation of one of the victims, Ibrahim Tanimu, said the victims were rescued after raids on the bandits at Pole- Wire Forest along the Abuja -Kaduna highway on Sunday.

He said the troops were able to overpower the bandits during a fierce gun battle, which he said forced the bandits to flee from their camp.

He said one person, who is a son of the district head of the area was the only victim left to be rescued, even as he said the troops were still on the trail of the fleeing bandits.

"If you remember, about N8.5 million and two brand new motorcycles were earlier presented to the bandits and they released 17 people, leaving behind six victims. But as God will have it, the troops were able to locate their hideout," he said.