Nigeria: Mother Allegedly Poisons Baby Over Epilepsy in Lagos - Police

The Lagos state police command has concluded plans to arraign a woman who allegedly poisoned her one year, seven months old daughter over epilepsy.

The 32-year-old lady, identified as Rukayat, was alleged to have confessed that she gave her baby snipper to end her life in the Oworonshoki area of Lagos.

City & Crime learnt that the lady reportedly admitted administering the poisonous substance to end her life because the baby was convulsing.

Rukayat had allegedly confessed after the child was rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idiaraba, where she is receiving treatment.

Police source said the condition of the baby is still unstable at the hospital.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a WhatsApp message to City & Crime, said the lady would be arraigned in court.

Hundeyin's message read, "Woman who poisoned her baby to be arraigned at Ebute Meta magistrate court this morning (yesterday)."

"The case is an attempted murder. On Friday, at about 11am, information was received at Oworonshoki police station from the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of LUTH that one Rukayat brought her daughter, Wuraola, aged one year and seven months to the hospital for treatment.

"That the woman later confessed to the doctor that on February 3, 2024, when her daughter continued to be sick of epilepsy, she gave her sniper liquid to drink, so she can rest from the convulsive child.

"Detectives from the division were immediately dispatched to the hospital where they met the baby receiving treatment. Investigation is ongoing."