Ghana: CCTV Exposes 2 Prison Wardens Aiding Chinese Inmate to Escape

A closed Circuit Television (CCTV) at a hotel in Accra, has allegedly exposed two prison wardens, who aided a Chinese inmate, Wang Xiao, serving one year sentence to escape from the Nsawam Maximum.

This came to light when Sergeant Joseph Oteng and Sergeant Isaac Boateng Bonsu appeared before the Accra Circuit Court charged with conspiracy and aiding to escape.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges and the court, presided over by Mrs Afia OwusuaAppiah, granted them GH¢100,000 bail each with two sureties to be justified.

They will appear again on April 9, 2024.

Appearing before Mrs Appiah, Chief Inspector Wisdom Alorwu, told the court that the complainant was the third in command at the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons, and supervises the accused.

The prosecution said on February 7, 2024, at around 7 pm, the accused were detailed to escort Xiao, to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.

The court heard that the accused, both correctional officers, allegedly told their superiors that after visiting the hospital, they were approached by a Toyota Vitz car, which then drove away with the inmate.

But, CCTV footage fixed at the hotel, in Accra, showed that the accused escorted Xiao to the facility, to meet his wife in a room.

Chief Insp Alorwu told the court that the inmate and his wife allegedly escaped through the room's balcony, while the wardens waited in the hotel reception area.

Following his escape, DSP Irene Pokuah Wiredu, Head of Media Relations at the Ghana Prisons Service, confirmed the incident to journalists, saying the service has since issued a wanted person notice for public assistance to re-arrest the inmate.

It is understood that the inmate, was arrested in Tema, and went through a court trial for stealing and jailed one year, which he was serving at the Nsawam Maximum Security Prison.

The inmate is reportedly standing trial in another case, said to be serious offences.

Investigations are underway, and all the wardens, who were in charge at the time of his disappearance are under interrogation.