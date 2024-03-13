Nigeria: N3trn Budget Padding - Ningi's Journey to 3-Month Suspension

The Senate has suspended the chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, Abdul Ningi, for three months following the interview he granted to BBC Hausa in which he alleged that about N3.7 trillion was illegally inserted into the 2024 national budget.

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo South), who made additional prayers to Sen Solomon Olamilekan's (Ogun West) motion, recommended that Senator Ningi be suspended for a period of 12 months without any privileges and should stay away from the National Assembly.

Jimoh also said that Sen Sulieman Kawu (Kano South) should be warned against posting information that distorts facts and that he should apologise.

Senator Ede Daminone (Delta Central), who said Ningi was given the opportunity to apologise but he did not, seconded the motion for Ningi to be suspended for 12 months.

But Asuquo Ekpenyong (Cross Rivers South) asked that Ningi be suspended for six months, while Senator Buhari Abdulfatai suggested three months.

Garba Musa Maidoki (Kebbi South) who seconded the motion said since what was reported was untrue, the suspension should be for three months, but that if Ningi writes an apology letter to the Senate, he should be recalled.

On his part, Sani Musa (Niger East) said Ningi should be suspended for three months, given time to write an apology letter and be recalled thereafter.

Ruling after a voice vote, Senate President Godswill Akpabio ruled that Senator Ningi had been suspended for three months from the Senate.

Ningi, who was sighted moving out of the red chamber carrying his bulky documents, was under strictly escorted by the sergeant-at-arm.

Ningi had on Monday said he had been quoted out of context since he granted the interview in Hausa, but admitted that he engaged a consultant to review the budget and found out that about N3.7 trillion is not traceable to projects or locations.

Raising point of order 9, 10, 41,51 of the Senate rules, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Solomon Adeola Olamilekan, said as someone who was part of working on the budget, his privileges had been breached.

"One of the senators in this chamber granted an interview to BBC Hausa, where it was stated clearly that N3.7 trillion is not traceable," Olamilekan said, apparently referring to Sen Abdul Ningi (PDP Bauchi Central).

When Senate President Godswill Akpabio asked for the motion to be put to the vote, lawmakers allowed Olamilekan to move his motion.

Olamilekan said he had a full transcript of the interview and the voice of the Senator Ningi before Senate President Godswill Akpabio asked for the reading of the transcribed version.

But the leader of the Senate, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, who came through orders 9 and 10, said in order 10 gives two instances under which a matter of privilege should be referred to a committee or taken in the committee of the whole.

Bamidele asked the Senate to move to a committee of the whole.

But Akpabio said Olamilekan should be allowed to take his motion, and Sen Neda Bernard Imasuen (LP Edo) seconded the motion of the Senate leader and they moved into the committee of the whole.

Akpabio noted that Olamilekan had notarised the transcription of the Hausa version of Ningi's BBC Hausa interview, which was transcribed by Bashir Miyere.

Olamilekan, who gave facts of all the money allocated and locations, said Ningi was wrong and rely on facts.

He prayed the Senate to take appropriate action to avoid the spread of rumours that could lead to the breakdown of law and order.

Senator Joel Onowakpa (Delta South) seconded Olamilekan motion and said that Ningi's statement that the budget was padded by N3.7 trillion was an attempt to incite the public against the government.

He noted that Suleiman Kawu (Kano South) had posted Ningi's interview with derogatory comments, adding that a decisive action must be taken to preserve the integrity of the chamber.

Akpabio noted that the media was misled and used Ningi's comments to tarnish the Senate.

"We worked on the budget together. All the committee chairmen called the MDAs together and we met with the House of Representatives before the appropriation committees of the Senate and House of Representatives

"We have seen comments from the US and the presidency even defending us on this matter, but the media reported that this is the highest budget padding since 1960."

Senator Olalere Oyewumi, who is the deputy minority leader of the Senate, said they were not imposed as leaders of the Senate. He said the present minority leader won with 42 votes, puncturing Ningi's claim in the interview.

Sen Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central), who rose on order 36 of the right to fair hearing, said Ningi should be allowed to defend himself.

While Aliero was speaking, Ningi entered with documents, dropped them on his table and started speaking, but Akpabio told Aliero not to allow another person to speak while he had the floor.

Responding, Ningi said he accepted 80 percent of the translation read out by Sen Olamilekan.

"I never said the budget was padded. The beginning of this brouhaha is the saying that two budgets are in operation. This is a fake contribution that was forwarded. I do not know the author of this.

"The issue of N28 trillion and N25 trillion - I said that we have discovered that there is no nexus, no amount of money to a location. And I said work is in progress.

"On a Friday, my attention was called to this false transcription. I told them to listen to the Hausa version. Did you hear me mention Akpabio's name, do you hear me mention padding?

"The presidential spokesman released a statement that the president doesn't like the North, and I countered such claims.

"I said categorically that the president's power stops at presenting the budget because there is nothing the National Assembly will do on the budget that is padding because they have powers to work on the budget," Ningi said.

Akpabio said Ningi had bundled a lot of issues together, adding that Ningi and Kawu requested for a meeting which he needed to report to the Senate.

Akpabio said: "He said he has paid a consultant N30 million to unbundle the budget. When he told me that, I said I would like to see the details. He said his consultants have come up with details that N3.7 trillion is missing. He gave me a diagram when I checked, where the South East is having N3.5 percent in the Budget, the South South where the Senate President comes from has 2.5 percent."

Sen Sani Musa (Niger East) said he was disappointed in the way and manner lawmakers present themselves in national discussion.

"If we go by our parliamentary proceedings, we are to decide when to pass the budget. If anyone said the budget is faulty, that means we are all at default.

"We deliberated the MTEF, approved it and passed it. He said since Ningi has recanted his comment, but I will say that I have been maligned."

The deputy spokesman said there is no difference between the interview and what was posted.

He said all of them are culpable when some so-called senior senators are getting N500 million.

This caused a rowdy session that lasted some minutes and the Senate extended the time of their sitting.

The Senate president rose on session 66 (1) and 2 which gives the Senate President the power to ask the Sergeant at arms to walk out such a senator.

Abba Moro (PDP Benue South), who is also the minority leader, said the rules are clear and if a senator violated it, he or she should be punished.

In his own defence, Sumaila Kawu said there was no time he granted an interview with anybody but learnt Ningi had granted an interview.

Akpabio insisted that if Kawu posted something in the Northern Senators Forum, he should read it.

Akpabio asked Kawu if the Senate passed a N25 trillion budget and he said N28 trillion, and Akpabio said that his post was injurious to the Senate

Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo South) said everything can go wrong but that the law cannot go wrong. He said the law is the appropriation act of the National Assembly.

"The problem is that if we go to borrow money, we will be asked whether we are using the first or second budget.

"My own contribution is that we should go straight into the prayers and if there will be additional prayers, let's add it. That motion must be the conclusion of the motion. I agree, there is fair hearing.

Senator Ali Ndume said Senators are brothers adding that they must agree and disagree.

"But when it comes to the totality of the Senate, we must be careful. Things have happened. And Ningi was wrong," he said.

He said when the budget came, it was posted in their platform that the budget is skewed against the North and they investigated and it was wrong.

"Ningi approached me and said there are certain things that are not in the budget. I said bring it. I told Ningi that he made a mistake. That is what I am suggesting. N3 trillion is not missing. Ningi should apologize."

Sen Adams Oshomhole said he came to the Senate because he had made a name and was in the Senate to build on his name.

"I am a Nigerian Senator. Not for North or South. All these primordial sentiments should not be our consideration.

"As I listen to your prayers, we talk about showing the love and unity of this country, but we are here promoting division. After listening to everything, we've already been stripped naked in the market place.

"Having agreed that some things were wrong, therefore, any suggestions that it was N25 trillion is a lie. Ningi, who I respect a lot, has a responsibility even to his children to recant something that is not true," he said.

Sen Bamidele Opeyemi said what Ningi planned to do was tantamount to civilian coup.

"I pay tribute to Tambuwal and Ahmad Lawan because they have a peaceful tenure.

"The attempt to take over the leadership of this Senate before June 2027 must stop. Few have refused to accept the election of Senate President Godswill Akpabio. It's always about Akpabio.

"It is not about North and South. It is about our rules, it is about our hungry people. I am speaking as a Senator. I want Nigerians to know that the last time the people of the South South had the chance to be Senate President was 40 years ago. It was during Obasanjo.

"Mr President, I plead with you. This is the time to make another decision. We must do the right thing today. We did not start this fight. Senator Ningi started this," Opeyemi said.

Ningi Resigns As Northern Senators Forum Chairman

Meanwhile, Ningi has resigned as the chairman of the Northern Senators' Forum.

Ningi was suspended from the Senate on Tuesday following his allegations that about N3.7 trillion in the budget is not traceable for any projects.

But in a statement, Ningi, who is the chairman, Senate Committee on National Identity and Population Commission, said he had resigned from being the chairman of the forum.

In the letter addressed to the secretary, Northern Senators Forum, titled, "resignation," Ningi said the resignation was necessitated by the unfolding events.

"I would like to specially thank members of the forum for the opportunity given to me for the last eight months to spearhead this very important forum. I believe this forum is very important and fundamental to the progress and development of Northern Nigeria," Ningi said.

Ningi Didn't Capture First Line Charge Budget - Senate Spokesman

The Senate spokesman, Yemi Adaramodu (Ekiti Central) said that the former chairman of the Northern Senators Forum Abdul Ningi misled the world over the claims that N3.7 trillion inserted in the 2024 budget is not traceable.

According to Adaramodu, Ningi's investigation didn't capture agencies of government that are on first line charge.

The Senate spokesman said the upper chamber found out that N3.7 trillion was not missing in the budget but was part of statutory transfer to agencies that are in the first line charge.

Adaramodu said Ningi should have brought the matter to the floor of the Senate, instead of Northern caucus platform, and that he was advised to meet with the Senate President and after that they can take a stand but that he took the matter to the media without facts.

"The Senate is one united family. No Yoruba, Hausa or Igbo. No APC, PDP, LP, NNPP, SDP or any other political parties," Adaramodu said, adding that the issue that Senators were given N500 million constituency projects was not true.

"Constituency projects are not money lawmakers put in their pockets. If it is pocket money, no one will hear about it. As Senators, we only take our allowances and salaries," Adaramodu said, adding that the budget of the National Assembly is not up to one percent of the national budget.

Adaramodu, who was speaking to journalists after Ningi's suspension, said the agencies of government on first line charge were not captured by Ningi's investigation.

"The agencies of government in the first line that were not captured by Ningi are: Public Complaints Commission, INEC, UBEC, TETFUND and many others," Adaramodu said.

Constituents Kick Over Suspension

Meanwhile Ningi's constituents are against his punishment.

Malam Abdul Ahmad Burra, a constituent of Bauchi central senatorial district where Senator Ahmed Abdul represents at the Upper Legislative Chamber, said that he was not in support of the three months suspension of the senator.

"We are not happy with this unfortunate development. We stand with our senator. We believe he was making a pragmatic effort to see that our yearnings and aspirations are met by the 2024 budget and our people are not shortchanged.

"We have watched how in many plenaries and engagements of the Senate, errors and unforgivable gaffes are made by the President of the Senate and some senators but they are either ignored or forgiven."

He urged the Senate kindly lift the suspension so that Ningi would return to the Chambers to continue representing them.

Another constituent of the Bauchi central district, Salman Isah Darazo noted with dismay that Ningi's suspension is purely political.

"This suspension by the Senate at this moment undermines our democratic norms and values. Senator Ningi supports and works towards the advancement of unity and harmony of Nigeria; his suspension is purely political."

Shehu Barau Ningi was a stakeholder in Ningi Emirate.

He said: "If what the senator communicated was what was discussed at the Northern Senators Forum; for its members to turn back and deny what they had discussed, then it's a lesson for Senator Ningi to learn from his colleague.

"But if he deliberately twisted what the forum members said in their discussions in the forum, then his suspension is a wrath of God."

Senators Suspended Since 1999

Femi Okurounmu (Ogun Central) suspended in 1999

Offence: Alleging that senators were planning to impeach Obasanjo

Joseph Waku (Benue North) in February 2000

Offence: Calling for a coup eight months into democracy

Arthur Nzeribe (Imo West) suspended in October 2002

Offence: Actions inimical to integrity of the Senate

Isah Mohammed (Niger Central) suspended in October 2004

Offence: For slapping Senator Iyabo Anisulowo

Ali Ndume (Borno South) suspended in 2017

Offence: Allegation of importation of a bullet-proof Range Rover with fake documents involving Bukola Saraki and that of perjury involving Dino Melaye.

Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta Central) suspended in 2018 for leading a group working against the interest of the Senate and the Senate President

Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central). Suspended 2024 for raising false alarm over padding of N3.7 trillion budget in the 2024 budget.