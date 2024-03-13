Nigeria: Again, Bandits Attack Kaduna Community, Abduct 61

No fewer than 61 persons were reportedly abducted by suspected bandits who attacked Buda community in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State.

A resident of the area told newsmen that the bandits invaded the village on Monday night at about 11:45 pm, shooting sporadically before going away with the victims.

According the resident, Dauda Kajuru, the kidnappers stormed the community in large numbers and carried out the attack.

"What happened yesterday (Monday) was terrifying. The bandits came intending to abduct scores of people that'll outnumber that of school pupils in Kuriga Village of Chikun local government area, but the swift response of soldiers who were not more than 2km away from Kajuru helped to reduce the number.

"My siblings were part of those abducted yesterday and from available information as of this morning, the bandits with their victims are yet to get to their destination," another resident, Manyu, said.

He lamented that since the removal of an Army Commander popular known as (Tega), banditry activities have resumed in full force around the Kajuru communities.

"I will tell you in confidence that when Commander Tega was around, their activities stopped, and one could go for occasions without any fear of being kidnapped because he knows their terrain and the mode of their operations.

"It is unfortunate Commander Tega was removed from Kajuru local government when we're experiencing the return of peace in our villages," he said.

Another resident, Lawal Abdullahi, who escaped the incident but his wife was among the victims, also confirmed 61 people were abducted.

He said men, women, and children, including a nursing mother of two weeks, were among the victims.

"The situation devastates me because we have not heard from them since the incident happened on Monday.

"We're appealing to the government to take action and ensure our loved ones return immediately," he said.

Several calls put across to the state police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Mansur Hassan was not picked and the government as at the time of filing this story has not also issued any official statement.