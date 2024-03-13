Ghana: Man Arrested for Attempting to Smuggle 36 Live Parrots to Ghana

A suspected member of a trans-border syndicate that allegedly deals in the illegal sale of wildlife has been arrested by officers of the Western Marine Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service.

The suspect, 39, was arrested over an attempt to smuggle about 36 live parrots to Ghana where he hopes to sell each at the rate of $5000.

City & Crime learnt that the suspect was arrested in a boat along Badagry Creek around midnight on Tuesday.

Though the identities of the suspects were not made known, it was alleged that he belongs to a trans-border syndicate that deals in the illegal sale of wildlife.

Parrots are considered as endangered species and no one is authorised to sell or traffic them.

The Customs Area Controller, Western Marine Command, Comptroller Odaudu Salefu, confirmed the arrest while handing over the 36 parrots to officials of the Okomu Wildlife Park, Edo State for keep.

Salefu stated that the suspect was arrested around T-Junction, a notorious smuggler's route along Badagry Creek.

According to him, the officers were attracted to the scene following the continuous noise and cries from the birds.

"Officers of the command who were on patrol of the creeks sighted a boat around midnight. The officers became curious about the presence of the boat in the water at a time when boat operators were not allowed to sail.

"From a closer look, the officers noticed the birds that were already stressed out in a cage inside the boat. The suspect attempted to jump into the water on sighting the officers, but was arrested," he said.

Muyinat Adebola, an official of Okomu Wildlife Park, said the birds would be treated before being reintroduced to the wildlife.