Nigeria: School Shuttle Buses - The Adamawa Model

The Adamawa State government has procured the world-famous Blue Bird school buses to shuttle pupils and students to and from schools within metropolitan and town areas across all 21 local government areas of the state.

The Adamawa model aims to achieve four targets: firstly, to serve as a palliative measure for students and their parents to cushion the effects of the removal of petroleum subsidies and the rising cost of living; secondly, to sustain the state's achievements in mopping up out-of-school children from the streets; thirdly, to maintain the security enjoyed by the public in the state; and fourthly, to support Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri's programme of productive job creation, local industry support, and the Adamawa urban renewal programme, including utilisation of today's available resources for tomorrow's future.

The Blue Bird buses have proven to be the most preferred and frequently used transportation system for students, pupils, and even teachers in many countries. Studies have shown that the school bus system is the safest, cheapest, and most organised method to transport students to and from schools.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri's developmental programmes and projects are interconnected; they don't occur in isolation. The school shuttle buses project complements the success of the Fresh Air Metro Bus Scheme, a palliative transportation system for the masses, and aligns with education sector improvement and modernization.

On January 25, Governor Fintiri officially launched the construction of the model nursery, primary, and junior secondary schools across all 21 local government areas of the state. Additionally, the governor plans to build comprehensive one-in-all mega secondary schools, two in each of the three senatorial districts of the state. These projects and schemes are also designed to complement the Adamawa State government urban renewal programme, which includes the construction of infrastructure such as great interchanges, the Aliyu Mustapha flyover, the ongoing Mubi Round flyover, the superhighway, and the township roads in Jimeta-Yola and other local government areas.

Furthermore, Governor Fintiri's programmes and projects are always designed using 'the science' of resource management and distribution.

On March 8, 2024, the governor launched an empowerment programme to support 10,000 women and youth with 50,000 naira each for small businesses development.

The Blue Bird buses, with a capacity of 50-100 students per bus, will enhance the reduction of traffic congestion. The benefits of school buses, globally accepted, include keeping students punctual and active, fostering responsibility, providing peace of mind for parents, and being economically beneficial.

Despite dissenting voices, particularly within the opposition, experts in transport and education have highlighted the enormous multiplier effects of school shuttle buses. Besides ensuring pupil safety, parents will experience relief in transportation costs, leading to increased enrolment in schools and job creation for drivers, fuel station operators, and bus managers.

During the ceremony of the Call to Bar of his daughter, Barr Fa'iza, at the Body of Benchers Complex Abuja, Governor Fintiri said his administration will continue to maintain its interconnection of programmes and projects for his government to continue to address the needs of various sectors simultaneously, while demonstrating a commitment to comprehensive governance.