Nigeria: Only Northern Senate Presidency Can Do It

The Northern Senators have been complaining about the Tinubu administration's lack of attention to the region. If they change the Senate leadership with a Northern senator, they can do so much. As the saying goes, if you want something done right, do it yourself.

Senator Akpabio's tenure as Senate President is increasingly becoming untenable as each moment passes. Since his leadership began, he rubber-stamped two controversial budgets for Tinubu. Notwithstanding, one cannot deny the direct support of the 58 Northern senators.

Northern senators and even state governors across the political parties have been vocal about Akpabio's attitude. Senator Abbo made allegations that Akpabio was behind his removal. Oyo governor debunked Akpabio's claims that state governors were given N30 billion for palliatives. He rightly so categorised the statement as a way of inciting the public against the governors. It is a wonder how Senator Jimoh Ibrahim never saw this as a criminal offence worth notifying the police.

Senator Ningi has been suspended despite backtracking the allegation of budget padding by the government. Bayo Onanuga disputed Ningi's claim and went on to push the padding allegation on the National Assembly, that it is the National Assembly that added N1.27 trillion to the 2024 budget. It is not surprising how the senators are trying to sweep the Presidency accusations under the carpet.

Another observation point from Ningi's comments is the insinuation that the government is short-changing the North. Senator Ndume raised this issue, too, when he was challenging the CBN and FAAN against moving some of their departments to Lagos. But it seems the public is hell-bent on making it a non-issue.

These issues are quite critical in the country. The Northern senators must understand that the budgetary allocations and policies that will work to bring development to the North are the same as those that will generate growth across the whole economy. Therefore, they must be attentive to issues raised by these lawmakers to ensure that the proper investments are made in the region.

Looking back, one would think the Senate would be prudent to probe the 2023 supplementary budget they rubber-stamped because the palliative payments were not disbursed as appropriated. When the governors debunked the claims made by Akpabio that they had received N30 billion, they went on to say that even the N5 billion that Tinubu claimed to have disbursed was not correct. They only received N2 billion and it was provided as a loan to states.

This makes one wonder how the Northern Senators Forum was silent on the Presidency's advice to states facing high levels of poverty rates. For example, Kano and Kaduna states are expected to disburse palliatives worth N2 billion to their 10.5 million and eight million poor people just like they do to the 1.7 million poor people in Kwara and 1.4 million poor people in Nasarawa State. It is more puzzling when you think these sums are loans.

On the recent budget, the Northern senators are complicit in rubber-stamping the 2024 budget, which they are also complaining about. How did they manage to rubber-stamp a budget that saw them short-changed? If a northerner held the leadership, this would not have happened.

Similarly, the northern senators stand in a good position to address the insecurity issues in Nigeria. They have a chance to challenge the government's policies and appointments, which are responsible for the country's security challenges.

It is imperative to acknowledge that improving security in the North will result in increased agricultural production, thereby ensuring food security nationwide. The lawmakers can address the ongoing kidnappings and outrageous ransom demands made by the bandit/terrorists, but only if a Northern senator leads the Senate because they are the ones that will make it a priority. Promises like donating December salaries to the Tudun-Biri community are not yielding results.

On the contrary, Akpabio is comfortable with Tinubu's lopsided appointments, while the rest of the country, including the North, expresses disquiet. This discomfort stems from the belief that a Northern Senate president would have addressed such imbalances and likely demanded more scrutiny regarding appointments that go against the principles of federal character.

The population number is significant when it comes to election, and it is assumed that Tinubu will be planning to install a stooge as the next INEC president. If the Northern senators hold the Senate leadership, they will ensure that the North remains significant in electing the next president as we have always done.

So, it will be a waste of resources for northern senators to meet Tinubu to discuss policy when they have an ace up their sleeve. Instead of creating unnecessary tension in the media, taking the Senate Presidency will turn the tables and make Tinubu begin to chase the National Assembly for approvals. Besides, why should Northern lawmakers be crying out for help when they can create a scenario to compel Tinubu to beg for their approval?

This call for the Northern Senate President is a clarion call for change in the National Assembly. It is a call to action that transcends partisan divides and sectional interests--a rallying cry for principled governance and a commitment to the collective welfare of the Nigerian people.