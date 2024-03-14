Liberia to Criminalize Female Genital Mutilation

In a significant move towards protecting the rights and well-being of women and girls, Bong County Electoral District #6 Representative Moima Briggs Mensah announces here that Liberia is poised to enact legislation that would criminalize Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

The pronouncement comes here after extensive advocacy efforts and awareness campaigns, shedding light on the detrimental effects of FGM on physical and mental health of women and girls.

During a two-day regional consultative workshop on the Role of Traditional, Cultural, and Faith Leaders in Ending Gender-Based Violence (GBV) on Monday, March 11, 2024, in Monrovia, Representative Mensah stressed the 55th Legislature's commitment to ending the practice but emphasized that traditional leaders' support is pivotal in this.

According to the female lawmaker, there's a need for traditional leaders, including Chief Zanzan Kawar, Culture Queen Judy Andy, and all other Zoes in the country, to provide the legislature with a petition document expressing their agreement to criminalize the practice.

She urges her colleagues to include provisions in the petition document for budgetary funding to assist Zoes in obtaining necessary training to abandon their harmful practices.

Presently, 31.8% of Liberian women and girls are living with consequences of this harmful practice, and many more are at risk. These women and girls have little choice in this matter, with reports of forced mutilations being common.

However, speaking at the occasion, the District 6 lawmaker revealed that there's a bill currently in the House's committee room awaiting passage. Still, he notes that the absence of the traditional leaders to petition the document expressing their consent to pass the law and allocate funds for training is the only obstacle hindering its enactment.

Although Liberia remains one of the three West African countries without a law criminalizing FGM, despite having signed and ratified regional and international human rights instruments condemning the practice as a human rights violation, including the Maputo Protocol, there has been some progress made to curtail the practice in Liberia.

One notable action took place in 2018 when President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf signed an executive order on the Domestic Violence bill, effectively banning FGM on girls under 18 years old. However, this ban expired in February 2019. Despite including punishments such as rehabilitation and fines, determined on a case-by-case basis, these measures failed to deter practicing communities. Presently, two anti-FGM bills await consideration in the Liberian Parliament, aiming to outlaw FGM in the country permanently.

In addition, on February 6th, 2023, Chief Zanzan Karwor, Chairperson of the National Council of Chiefs and Elders of Liberia, declared, "FGM is banned in Liberia," asserting the authority vested in him by paramount chiefs across the nation.

However, previous temporary bans on FGM, like the one in 2018, proved ineffective due to a lack of awareness and coordinated implementation by state agencies. Despite the executive order, the proliferation of Sande bushes in Liberia expanded, now reaching 11 counties compared to the previous 10.

In the absence of a specific law against FGM, few cases have navigated the justice system, typically falling under Section 242 of the Penal Code, which addresses malicious and unlawful injuries resulting in felony charges punishable by up to five years in prison.

The declaration by traditional leaders paves the way for Liberia's Legislature to enact legislation criminalizing the practice. However, challenges persist, as demonstrated by cases such as the Ruth Berry Peal Case. She was said to have been forcibly subjected to FGM in 2011.

Despite initial convictions, perpetrators were released on bail pending appeal, and the case remains unresolved.

Similarly, in 2017, 16-year-old Zaye Doe tragically died during forced mutilation in the Sande bush, highlighting the continued defiance of the government ban on Sande Secret Society operations, including FGM.

Despite the longstanding challenges facing the country, the Bong County Electoral District #6 lawmaker revealed Liberia's plan to enact legislation criminalizing Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). She indicated that it has to start with a petition document from the traditional council expressing interest in eradicating FGM from Liberia, adding that "this will be the biggest milestone for Liberia this year."

In addition to the lawmaker's statement, UN Women Country Representative Comfort Lamptey emphasized that eradicating FGM from Liberia requires bringing everyone together.

She expressed the need to collaborate with lawmakers and leaders to advance this cause and with the community to ensure changes in mindset and approaches.

Moreover, she stressed the importance of traditional leaders embracing the necessary changes to prevent violence against women.

During the celebration of International Women's Day here on March 8, the UN Women's Country Representative was observed engaging in a lengthy one-on-one conversation with Senate Pro-Tempore Yonblee Kangar Lawrence and Representative Moima Briggs Mensah.

While details of their conversation have not been publicly disclosed, it was surprising when Representative Briggs Mensah emphasized the Legislature's commitment to eradicating harmful practices across the country just a day after their engagement. Editing by Jonathan Browne