Morocco: Foreign Trade - Morocco Becomes Cameroon's Top African Supplier in 2022

Pixabay
13 March 2024
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Yaoundé — Morocco became Cameroon's primary African supplier in 2022, as per the latest report on Cameroon's foreign trade recently released by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

According to the report, imports from African countries make up 12.2% of the total import expenditure. In this category, Morocco claims the top spot with a share of 1.4%, followed by Côte d'Ivoire and Gabon.

The Kingdom dispatched 319,200 tonnes of goods to Cameroon in 2022, marking a significant increase compared to the previous year's exports. This volume, valued at 70.5 billion CFA francs (FCFA), accounts for 1.4% of Cameroon's total imports from African countries.

The quantity of goods imported from Morocco surpasses that of Equatorial Guinea, which was the primary supplier to the Cameroonian market in the region in 2021, with 62,900 tonnes (t) valued at FCFA 38 billion.

Morocco leads ahead of Côte d'Ivoire (110,000 t valued at FCFA 60.6 billion) and Gabon (63,100 t valued at FCFA 58 billion).

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.