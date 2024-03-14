Morocco: Foreign Trade - Morocco Becomes Cameroon's Top African Supplier in 2022

Yaoundé — Morocco became Cameroon's primary African supplier in 2022, as per the latest report on Cameroon's foreign trade recently released by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

According to the report, imports from African countries make up 12.2% of the total import expenditure. In this category, Morocco claims the top spot with a share of 1.4%, followed by Côte d'Ivoire and Gabon.

The Kingdom dispatched 319,200 tonnes of goods to Cameroon in 2022, marking a significant increase compared to the previous year's exports. This volume, valued at 70.5 billion CFA francs (FCFA), accounts for 1.4% of Cameroon's total imports from African countries.

The quantity of goods imported from Morocco surpasses that of Equatorial Guinea, which was the primary supplier to the Cameroonian market in the region in 2021, with 62,900 tonnes (t) valued at FCFA 38 billion.

Morocco leads ahead of Côte d'Ivoire (110,000 t valued at FCFA 60.6 billion) and Gabon (63,100 t valued at FCFA 58 billion).