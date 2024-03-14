Nigeria: Insecurity - Gov Lawal Signs Executive Order On Tinted Glass, Bread, Sale of Petrol in Zamfara

press release

In a move to tighten the screw on bandits, kidnappers and other criminals, Zamfara State governor signs an executive order prohibiting use of tinted vehicle glass, sale of unlabelled bread and sale of over 50 litres of premium motor spirit, popularly known as petrol in the state

The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has signed an executive order prohibiting the sale of unlabelled bread, the packaging of bread in sacks, the sale of over 50 liters of petroleum, and the use of tinted glass in the state.

Mr Lawal signed the Executive Order on Tuesday in his office at the Government House in Gusau.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that Executive Order Numbers 02 and 04 2024 signed by the governor address various concerns identified as contributory factors to the security challenges in the state.

He said the restriction order was issued due to recent attacks in some communities across the state.

"Following the recent spate of attacks on some communities across some local government areas of the state, particularly Zurmi, Shinkafi, Kaura Namoda, and Talata Mafara, and the resurgence of activities of banditry, kidnapping in communities and some major federal highways in the state, Governor Lawal has signed Executive Order Number 02, 2024, banning the sale of unlabelled and packaged bread in sacks and prohibiting some unwanted activities in the state.

"All bakery production companies and enterprises must label their bread with the full address and particulars of their production factory with immediate effect.

"All petroleum filling stations in the state shall not sell more than fifty (50) litres of petrol to vehicles at a time. Petroleum product sales at filling stations are also restricted from 6:00 am. to 6:00 pm.

"Transportation/sale of bread is restricted within the capital of every local government. For Gusau, the restriction is limited to the following areas: Damba--Zaria Road; Gada Biyu--Sokoto Road; Command Guest House along Kaura Namoda Road; Gusau Garage--Dansadau Road."

Furthermore, Executive Order Number 04, 2024, has been signed by the governor to prohibit tinted glass by all vehicle owners in Zamfara.

"Vehicle owners are prohibited from covering their license plate numbers while driving.

"All vehicle owners must possess their vehicle particulars and ensure compliance with the provisions of the Zamfara State Road Traffic Law No. 2, 2015, or any other relevant laws," the orders further provided.