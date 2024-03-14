Nigeria: African Games - Nigeria Clinches Bronze in Cricket

Nigeria defeated Uganda by three wickets in a game that ended before the 20th over in the second innings.

Nigeria's cricket team, Yellow-Green who have been causing upsets since the beginning of the African Games ended heroically by defeating a bigger side Uganda to clinch the bronze on Wednesday.

Having lost to South Africa and Zimbabwe consecutively, their final game was the third-place game and the last show for the Ladies to give a good fight.

Salome Sunday also scooped the Player of the Match award after picking 37 runs.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe displaced South Africa to win Gold.

Both teams after 20 overs were tied with 112 runs but Zimbabwe won the one-over eliminator while South Africa clinched Silver.

The game

After winning the toss, the Yellow Green opted to bowl first, showcasing exceptional bowling prowess that saw them restricting Uganda to a modest total of 76 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs.

The Nigerian innings commenced with an early stumble, losing three wickets within the first three overs.

However, a resilient partnership between Salome Sunday and Abigail Igbobie restored confidence, guiding the team to 58 runs for 5 wickets in 16.2 overs.

Despite facing tense moments, Lucky Piety's composure, coupled with her crucial partnership with Salome Sunday, propelled Nigeria to a thrilling victory.

In a heart-stopping climax, Nigeria required 7 runs from 6 deliveries to seal a historic win with 3 wickets to spare. Lucky Piety dispersed the first 2 balls for back-to-back boundaries, sending the Nigeria dug-out into euphoria and the Uganda bench to utter shock and disbelief.

Captain "Fantastic" dedicates medal to NCF president

The captain of the Nigerian team, Blessing Etim after the game gave kudos to her team and dedicated the medal to the NCF president, Uyi Akpata, for his foresight in preparing for the competition.

Before the African Games, the NCF board had brought experts from South Africa to train both the male and female teams. And the result was what Blessing told journalists after the game she would cherish for the rest of her life.

"I am very happy about this win and credit should go to the President of the Federation (Uyi Akpata), for his encouragement. I think this moment wouldn't have happened if not for his encouragement and motivation. This is for him. And I want to thank God for this too."

With the women's event ending on Wednesday, the male team will flag off with an encounter against Tanzania on Sunday, 17 March.