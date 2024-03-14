Kenya: President Ruto Assures Blinken Kenya to Take Leadership of UN Security Mission in Haiti

Nairobi — President William Ruto has assured United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Kenya will take the lead in the United Nations Security Support Mission in Haiti once a Presidential Council is in place.

The president made the statement on Wednesday during a telephone conversation with Blinken on developments in Haiti.

"I assured Secretary Blinken that Kenya will take leadership of the UN Security Support Mission in Haiti to restore peace and security in Haiti as soon as the Presidential Council is in place under an agreed process," he said.

Haiti declared a state of emergency this month after armed gangs invaded major Port-au-Prince prison, leading to the killing of at least 12 people and release of around 4,000 inmates.

This was a move came after their Prime Minister Ariel Henry had travelled to Nairobi to discuss sending a Kenya multi- led multinational security force to Haiti.

The gang demanded his resignation.

On Tuesday Guyanese President and Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Irfaan Ali announced Henry's resignation.

"We acknowledge his resignation upon the establishment of transitional presidential council and naming an interim prime minister," he said.

During his visit to Kenya Henry signed a reciprocal agreement with president Ruto who agreed to deploy 1,000 police officers to Haiti, a nation largely under gang control.

Following the establishment of a transitional government in conflict-ridden Haiti, PS Sing'oei affirmed Kenya's commitment to proceeding with the deployment of the 1,000 police officers.

"Without a political administration in Haiti, there is no anchor on which a police deployment can rest, hence government will await the installation of a new constitutional authority in Haiti, before taking further decisions on the matter," he said.

The development comes amidst ongoing criticism from a section of Kenyan citizens directed at the government's decision to deploy forces to tackle notorious gangs in Haiti.