African Union Convenes Second Reflection Forum On Unconstitutional Changes of Government (Accra II Process On Ucgs) to Be Held in Accra, Ghana

The African Union (AU) Commission, as mandated by the Peace and Security Council (PSC), in collaboration with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Government of the Republic of Ghana, is organising the Second AU Reflection Forum on Unconstitutional Changes of Government (UCGs), also known as the Accra II process on UCGs, from 18 to 19 March 2024, in Accra, Ghana.

The forum, which will be held under the theme, "Robust Response, Deepening Democracy, Sustainable Security", will build on the first edition held in March 2022 and on the Declaration on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Government in Africa, also known as the Malabo Declaration on UCGs, adopted during the 16th Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union on Terrorism and UCGs in Africa on 28 May 2022.

H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, will open the forum.

The Accra II process will assess the efforts and initiatives undertaken since the 2022 Accra Reflection Forum and the key achievements and gaps in implementing its recommendations. It will also offer an opportunity to review the latest developments since the Accra I Forum, deepen reflection on the structural root causes and impacts of UCGs in Africa, and provide recommendations on the necessary steps to improve and adapt the AU's responses to the new challenges posed by UCGs, towards consolidating democratic practice and effective governance in Africa.

The forum will bring together African policy and decision-makers, including representatives of the PSC, the Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC), and the armed forces of AU member states, as well as the AU Commission and relevant AU organs, regional economic communities, and mechanisms (RECs/RMs). Civil society organisations including youth and women groups, academia, think tanks, labour unions, constitutional lawyers, among other professional groups, and strategic development partners will also participate.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

These stakeholders will also exchange views on consolidating democratic governance, advancing national ownership of governance processes, and strengthening constitutionalism and the rule of law in Africa. They will align on coordination and coherence to effectively implement the Malabo and Accra Declarations.

It must be noted that the forum is supported by AU institutions and partners, including the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), the AU Economic, Social and Cultural Council (ECOSOCC), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA), the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) Abuja, Training for Peace, the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA) and Plan International.

H.E. Bankole Adeoye, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, H.E. Emilia Mkusa, PSC Chairperson in March 2024, and H.E. Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, will hold a press conference on Sunday, 17 March 2024, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ghana, ahead of the forum. The media representatives in Accra, Ghana, are invited to the press conference.