Nigeria: U.S. Has Offered to Assist Nigeria in Combating Kidnappings - Govt

The Federal Government said the United States and some other foreign countries have offered to assist Nigeria in combating kidnappings and other high-profile crimes.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this while speaking with reporters at the State House, Abuja, after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, presided over by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to the minister, the president reiterated his directive that security agencies must ensure the safe return of all kidnapping victims.

The incidences of kidnapping, especially in the North, have spiked in the last few weeks.

Last Thursday, 287 pupils were abducted from the Local Education Authority (LEA) primary school in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna.

No fewer than 61 people were abducted by suspected terrorists who attacked the Buda community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna on Monday.

Bandits also kidnapped 16 Qur'anic students in Sokoto.

In Borno, some women were reportedly kidnapped from their Internally Displaced Peoples (IDP) camp.

According to Idris, President Tinubu was emphatic that no ransom would be paid.

The minister said: "We're aware that it is not just the U.S. that has offered to help.

"Other countries have also offered to support Nigeria.

"But what we can tell you is that the government is still reviewing these offers, and the position of the government will be made known."

According to the minister, security agencies are working to rescue those abducted as soon as possible.

He said, "Mr. President reiterated his directive to security agencies and the Ministry of Defense to ensure that our kids are brought back to their homes safely.

"The security agencies are working around the clock.

"These children and people that have been abducted by criminal elements will be brought back to safety pretty soon.

"Mr. President has also directed that no ransom will be paid by the government to any of these criminal elements.

"I think it's important that this be put out there.

"So it's important to underscore that the government is not paying anybody any dime.

"The government is optimistic that these children and other people that have been abducted will be brought back to their families in safety."