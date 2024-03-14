Nigeria: Hardship - Reps Ask FG to Resume Implementation of Social Investment Programmes

The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the federal government to expedite action in completing the investigation of the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, who is being probed over alleged N585 million financial scandal that rocked the ministry.

The house also urged the federal government to direct a serving minister of state to oversee relevant approvals and implementation of the National Social Investment Programme to minimise the adverse implication of increasing hunger and suffering being experienced by vulnerable Nigerians relying on the programmes.

The resolutions followed a motion of urgent public importance by Rep Billy Osawaru.

Daily Trust reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had on January 12, 2024, ordered the suspension of all the National Social Investment Programmes following the scandals that trailed the exercise.

Osawaru said following the development, the implementation of all forms of government interventions such as the N-Power programme, Conditional Cash Transfer programme, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme and Home-Grown School Feeding programme that were expected to ameliorate the suffering of people were placed on hold, pending a thorough review and investigation of the alleged misconduct in the management of the programme.