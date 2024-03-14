Africa: 13th African Games - S/Africa Overtake Nigeria, Moves to 2nd Position

14 March 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

South Africa made the biggest move on Wednesday, moving from their initial 4th position to 2nd on the medal table at the end of day 7 after clinching six more gold medals.

Their move makes them level up with Nigeria on 22 gold medals but with more silver medals than Nigeria, who has not won any gold in the past two days.

Although tied on 22 gold medals with Nigeria, both South Africa (2nd) and Nigeria (3rd) are closely trailed by Algeria, who have 21 gold medals and are closely waiting for an opportunity to overtake the duo.

Egypt, however, has established a comfortable lead with 65 gold medals, while others are playing catch-up.

