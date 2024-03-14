Gambia: NYC Concludes Regional Dialogue On Irregular Migration

The National Youths Council (NYC) has recently concluded a six-day regional dialogue on irregular migration in the North Bank, Central River and Upper River Regions.

The NYC regional dialogue, funded by Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), a German foundation based in Dakar, Senegal, brought together forty participants in each region. The participants include youth leaders, migrant returnees, councilors, security personnel, persons living with disabilities, children and other stakeholders in migration.

The themes of discussion include understanding international migration laws specifically to readmission, smuggling of migrants and trafficking in person, impact of free movement protocol, the role of government and partners in curbing migration, and opportunities available for young people in the Gambia.

Mr Omar Bah, the peace, security and justice officer of the National Youths Council, said irregular migration is a phenomenon that is well known and discussed within this small African nation, of the deep personal and socio-cultural motives to embark on the perilous journey across the Sahara towards Europe.

"The surge of young people taking the perilous journey across the harsh Saharan desert and into the rough Mediterranean Sea to reach Europe has had serious implications on communities and national development. The correlation between high youth unemployment, irregular migration and re-migration rates towards Europe requires immediate action which involves well-targeted and coordinated interventions to address the challenges" he said.

The NYC peace, security and justice officer advises young people not to risk their lives on this deadly journey as there are better opportunities that they can capitalize on to make a better living.