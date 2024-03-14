Gambia: 30 Banjul Youth Trained On Heritage Tour Guiding

The National Centre for Arts and Culture in collaboration with Banjul-Ostend Link, on Friday 8th March 2024 concluded a five-day training for 30 selected youth of Banjul on heritage tour guiding and skills on communication, at the Crab Island Sustainable Development Centre.

In his closing remarks, Abdul Aziz Dabah Gaye, the Deputy Major of the Banjul City Council (BCC), commended the young men and women for attending and participating in the training, which he described as important in guiding them in the execution of their duties as future tour guides of the capital, Banjul.

According to him, his office will collaborate with the NCAC to ensure that all necessary support is given to the newly trained tour guides of the city.

Mamat Sallah, the Assistant Director for Museums and Monuments at the NCAC, said capacity building in historical and heritage sites is one of the priorities of the Center, and said the training was a good initiative and a step in the right direction.

Alhagie Bojang, the lead trainer, described the training as one of the best so far organised. He called on the participants to make best use of the knowledge gained while in the field, as tour guides, and promised to be there for them anytime they need his support and guidance.

At the end of the training, participants were taken on a conducted tour of the city of Banjul, visiting historical sites of the capital. The ceremony was attended by officials of the NCAC and partners, and certificates were awarded to each participant as well.