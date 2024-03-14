Gambia: 'The Patriots' Association Holds Massive Environmental Cleansing Exercise

13 March 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

'The Patriot's Association on Sunday, 10 March 2024 conducted a massive environmental cleansing exercise in Serrekunda.

The new Civic Association 'The Patriot's', formed by students in Nusrat Senior Secondary School, also includes students from Charles Jow Memorial Academy who diligently took part in this enormous cleansing exercise.

The Patriots association tasked itself with the responsibilities of having constant environmental sanitation, effective sensitization on dangers of littering on the streets, and creating awareness among youths in the Gambia of their fundamental human rights, the obligations or duties they ought to undertake for their country.

The cleansing exercise covered the streets of Serrekunda Lower Basic School, the Brikama garage in Serrekunda, and areas around the Borehole car park.

Honourable Musa Cham, the Member for Serrekunda, who participated in the cleansing exercise, said environmental sanitation is very important as it can prevent certain diseases.

"As human beings, it is our moral responsibility to protect our environment and in doing so we need to stop littering in the streets. We should not stop at cleaning our houses but also the streets," he noted.

Honourable Cham commended the students for embarking on such humanitarian activity. He urged them not to stop at cleansing the environment but to also conduct sensitization activities.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.