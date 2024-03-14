Gambia: 'The Patriots' Association Holds Massive Environmental Cleansing Exercise

'The Patriot's Association on Sunday, 10 March 2024 conducted a massive environmental cleansing exercise in Serrekunda.

The new Civic Association 'The Patriot's', formed by students in Nusrat Senior Secondary School, also includes students from Charles Jow Memorial Academy who diligently took part in this enormous cleansing exercise.

The Patriots association tasked itself with the responsibilities of having constant environmental sanitation, effective sensitization on dangers of littering on the streets, and creating awareness among youths in the Gambia of their fundamental human rights, the obligations or duties they ought to undertake for their country.

The cleansing exercise covered the streets of Serrekunda Lower Basic School, the Brikama garage in Serrekunda, and areas around the Borehole car park.

Honourable Musa Cham, the Member for Serrekunda, who participated in the cleansing exercise, said environmental sanitation is very important as it can prevent certain diseases.

"As human beings, it is our moral responsibility to protect our environment and in doing so we need to stop littering in the streets. We should not stop at cleaning our houses but also the streets," he noted.

Honourable Cham commended the students for embarking on such humanitarian activity. He urged them not to stop at cleansing the environment but to also conduct sensitization activities.