West Africa: Liberia Needs to Advance to Digital Technology

The Speaker of the 55th Liberian Legislature, Cllr. Jonathan Fonati Koffa stresses a need for Liberia to advance to digital technology that drives global trade and economy for rapid growth and development.

--The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa has underscored the crucial need for Liberia's growing skilled human talents to advance to digital technology, which he notes is driving the global economy.

Speaking at the launch of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion University postgraduate degree program on Monday, March 11th, Speaker Koffa further emphasized the need for technological advancement in Liberia.

According to him, advancing to the new digital technology world would help Liberia increase capital, alleviate poverty, and yield economic growth.

He notes that globally, digital technology is attracting billions of foreign investments to other countries, and Liberia needs to adapt to the blue economy to enhance its capacity to address the challenges that have already engulfed the nation.

He highlights Nigeria and Kenya as leading countries advancing technology across Africa, reaping millions of dollars from Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Google, among others.

"For Liberia to join the rest of the World in leveraging ICT and artificial Intelligence, we must take advantage of the new technology that is driving the global economy," Cllr. Koffa says.

He emphasizes that Liberia has boundless talents that need to be skilled to address the nation's many challenges and that addressing these challenges would require innovative skills.

"To achieve the blue economy," We need to advance human-skill talents, and we must unlock the harnessing in the potential of Liberians with a demand for stronger innovative skills," Cllr. Koffa adds.

He commends the AME Zion University administration for launching the postgraduate school, which he says signifies an important milestone in Liberia's education sector.

Speaker Koffa urges the University to help train more Liberians in digital skills that will contribute to society.

"I urge you, AMEU, as you have launched this postgraduate school, to take all of your programs to the digital global economy. With this, you will see graduates fighting for space in the already crowded public space."

Earlier, Rev. Dr. Emmanuel F. Johnson, President of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion University, described the launch of the AMEU Graduate School of Professional Studies as a landmark initiative and extraordinary achievement in the academic stewardship service of the University since its establishment over three decades ago.

Dr. Johnson lauded the Board of Trustees, administrators, and faculty for their overtime work, ensuring a dream come true.

While assuring that the University will continue to provide competency, effectiveness, efficiency, and consistency in offering quality teaching that meets and exceeds expectations of its commitments to improving quality education for nation-building. Editing by Jonathan Browne