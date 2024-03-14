Liberia: All Set for World Water Day Football and Kickball Championship

Sixteen high schools within Montserrado County will participate in this year's World Water Day Football and Kickball Championship as part of a broad strategy to maximize awareness of the global observance of World Water Day on March 22, 2024. The games will be held under the auspices of WaterAid Liberia in collaboration with the Government of Liberia and WASH stakeholders. WaterAid Liberia is a local NGO that provides safe water access and improves hygiene and sanitation. The theme of this year's observance is "Water for Peace."

The participating sixteen high schools are Nathan E. Gibson (Defending Champions), World Wide Mission, Gray D. Allison, Carver Mission Academy, Amos T. Warner, St. Simon Baptist, Kings and Queens International School, A.M. Fofana, New Destiny Christian High School, Kendeja High School, First Assembly of God, Muslim Congress, Barnersville Public High School, James Doe Young, St. Michael High School, and Elizabeth Tubman Memorial Institute (ETMI).

The games will be played at four venues, namely, Right To Play Field, Alpha Field, Stephen Tolbert Field, and Slipway Field, from 18 - 21 March 2024. Additional awareness of the Day will be created with the involvement of more than 1,500 students of the sixteen high schools participating in an essay competition regarding Government's role in the WASH program to promote water and peace. The stakeholders of WASH, including the Government of Liberia, WaterAid Liberia, PSI-CWSA, and other stakeholders, will also conduct an interactive session with students of Gray D. Allison High School on the school's campus on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, to support the "Water Action Month" campaign.

There will also be cash prizes and trophies for champions in football and kickball. However, runners-up will receive only cash prizes. In addition, a cash prize will be presented to the winner of the Best Essay competition while his/her participating high school will receive a trophy.

The games (2nd Edition) are being organized by National High School Sports, an organization that promotes sports and education as an inseparable component to support youth development. It has collaborated on similar projects with National Malaria Control Program/Global Fund, Ministry of Finance, UNESCO, WaterAid Liberia, Central Bank of Liberia, Liberia Telecommunication Authority, The Last Well, etc. National High School Sports also organized the first-ever nationwide High School Football and Kickball Championship in Liberia in 2017.