Nigeria: EFCC Nabs 45 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday arrested 45 suspected internet fraudsters.

The anti-graft agency said the suspects were arrested on Monday, March 11, 2024 at Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Their arrest followed intelligence on the activities of an Organised Cybercrime Syndicate Network, OCSN, operating in that axis of the state.

According to the statement, items recovered from the suspects arrested in Lagos included exotic vehicles, sophisticated mobile devices, and laptops, adding that the suspects will be arraigned upon the conclusion of investigations.

