Nigeria: Just in - NCAA Bans Private Jet Owners From Commercial Flight Operations

13 March 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a warning to holders of Permit for Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF) (private jet owners) to desist from engaging in commercial flight operations or face stiff penalties.

This was contained in a statement, Wednesday night, signed by the Director, Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, in Abuja.

He stressed that holders of PNCF are not permitted to use their aircraft for carriage of passengers cargo or mail for hire or reward (commercial operations or charter services).

He noted that the instruction is in line with section 32 (4) of the Civil Aviation Act 2022, adding that the NCAA will not hesitate to initiate enforcement actions against any PNCF holder found guilty of illegal operations with suspension, withdrawal or revocation of their Permit for Non-Commercial flight.

The statement partly reads: "The public is hereby notified that it is illegal to engage PNCF holders for commercial purposes."

He hinted that NCAA officials have been deployed to General Aviation Terminals (GAT) and private wings of the airports to monitor activities of the PNCF holders.

Restating NCAA's stand on zero tolerance for violations of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023, Achimugu added that NCAA would continue to enforce strict compliance through the application of appropriate sanctions.

