Nigeria: Photos - Maroko Evictees Beg Tinubu Over Lasg's Demolition of Shanties On Lekki Coastal Roads

Residents of Jakande Ilasan Housing Estate, along Lagos-Epe Express Road, Lekki, have appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the ongoing demolition of their buildings by the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration in Lagos State.

Most of the affected residents claimed were evictees, initially displaced from the Maroko area which the then military administration demolished in the 90s before settling in Ilasan.

They also called on Governor Sanwo-Olu to direct the operatives of the Task Force to release those arrested while adequate medical care is given to others receiving treatment in hospitals from gunshot wounds.

Officials of the State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, assisted by men of the Task Force, allegedly, demolished several buildings and shanties in the estate in the operation that commenced on Sunday.

Spokesman of the group, Andrew Oretan appealed for a peaceful protest embarked upon by residents at the site of the demolished structures.

Oretan said that residents who were Maroko evictees have been traumatised by officials of the state government, adding that they are ready for dialogue to resolve the matter.

He narrated, "We are not against the proposed coastal road by government in this area, but the step taken through the forceful ejection is wrong and not civil."

On his part, the President Landlord Association, Prince Seyi Orioye lamented that "Over 10,000 residents were affected by the demolition exercise.

"We have allocation letters from government when they relocated us from Maroko 34 years ago without any development from the government in the Estate.

"We are law abiding citizens of the country and not illegal occupants of this place. No one can send us away just like this."

He wondered why the Task Force was molesting the people even under the current economic hardship in the land.

Orioye maintained that "the coastal road does not in any way affect those of us living in the estate."

One of the elders in the estate, Mr Benson Oketola said," We still have documents of purchase of lands in Maroko from the chieftancy family.

"I could recall, we were only given seven days notice to quit Maroko in 1990 during the administration of Military Administrator, Raji Rasaki with no compensation to anyone."

Meanwhile, It was gathered that the demolition exercise by the state government was to pave the way for the coastal road, that the area serves as a hideout for criminals, among other state's projects.