Angola: Ambassador Rui Xavier Accredited in Lesotho

Luanda — Diplomat Rui Orlando Xavier presented, this Wednesday, his credentials for accreditation as a non-resident ambassador of Angola to the Kingdom of Lesotho.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, which took place at the Palace of King Letsie III, the head of the Diplomatic Mission highlighted that the presence of a new ambassador in that SADC country is a positive sign of Angola's commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation ties, expressing hope that during his term relations will grow way more.

"The goal is to strengthen and allow both countries to explore other cooperation ties," he said.

The Angolan diplomat also highlighted the need for both countries to work towards the free movement of their citizens and announced Angola's desire to increase cooperation ties in the textile industry, water treatment, agriculture, education, among others.

King Letsie III urged Ambassador Rui Xavier to establish a cooperation structure that would allow the two countries to explore tourism, education and other areas.

The King of Lesotho praised the efforts of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, who is the champion for Peace and Reconciliation in Africa for his commitment to Peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique and his impact on the continent's socio-economic development.

After the presentation of the credentials, Ambassador Rui Xavier paid a courtesy visit to the Prime Minister of Lesotho, Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane.