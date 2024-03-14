Nigeria: Kaduna Students - Kidnappers Demand N1bn Ransom, Vows to Kill School Children in 20 Days

Kidnappers of the Kaduna school children have contacted a spokesman for the families of the hostages, demanding a total of 1 billion naira ($620,432) for the release of the students.

According to Reuters, the kidnappers also vowed to kill the students and staff in 20 days if their demand is not met.

On the 7th of March, 2024, bandits attacked the Kuriga community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and kidnapped about 286 students including some teachers at the LEA Primary School Kuriga.

Yesterday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directed security agencies and the ministry of defence that no ransom should be paid by the government to kidnappers, bandits, or any criminal elements for the release of abducted persons.

However, the lives of these students is hanging in the balance, following kidnappers threat that greeted the nation on Tuesday.

The kidnappers according to Jubril Aminu, a community leader who acts as a spokesman for the families of the hostages, said: "They made a total of a 1 billion (naira) ransom demand for all the pupils, students and staff of the school," Aminu said.

"They gave an ultimatum to pay the ransom within 20 days, effective from the date of the kidnap. They said they will kill all the students and the staff if the ransom demand is not met."

Idris Ibrahim, an elected official from the Kuriga Ward municipal council, confirmed the ransom demand and the amount.

"Yes, the kidnappers called the community through Jubril Aminu's number and made the demand," he said.

"They called from a hidden number but the authorities are working on getting the number," Ibrahim told Reuters.

He added that the security forces were taking "adequate measures" to secure the release of the students.